Global Diabetes Therapeutics Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Takeda Pharmaceutical Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetes Therapeutics Market By Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diabetes therapeutics market was valued at $1,258,936.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,390,002.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder in which there are abnormalities in blood glucose levels. Diabetes therapeutics are drugs used by diabetic patients to conserve the blood glucose levels in the body.



The global diabetes therapeutics market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to rise in prevalence of diabetes, high obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and other chronic conditions. For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation (IDF),Diabetes Atlas, in 2021, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years of age) were living with diabetes.

Furthermore, rise in geriatric population led to an increase in growth of diabetes therapeutics market. However, side effects caused by anti-diabetes medication hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in funding for R&D activities in diabetes sector is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market players.



The diabetes therapeutics market is segmented into product and region. By product, the market is categorized into injectables and oral-antidiabetic drugs (OAD). The injectable therapy is further fragmented into insulin, glucagon-like peptide-1 (glp-1) receptor agonists/incretin, and amylinomimetic drugs.



On the basis of oral-antidiabetic drugs (OAD), it is further segregated into prescription biguanides, sulfonylureas, thiazolidinediones, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, dipeptidyl peptidase iv (dpp-4) inhibitors/gliptins, meglitinides, and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (sglt2) inhibitors/gliflozins. By region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



The key players operating in the global diabetes therapeutics market include Astrazeneca Plc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Glaxosmithkline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis Ag,Novo Nordisk, Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global diabetes therapeutics market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the future investment pockets.

It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of the region helps to understand the regional market, facilitate strategic business planning, and determine prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global diabetes therapeutics market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: DIABETES THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Injectables

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Oral antidiabetic Drugs

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: DIABETES THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 6: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Top winning strategies

6.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

6.4. Competitive Dashboard

6.5. Competitive Heatmap

6.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 ASTRAZENECA PLC

7.1.1 Company overview

7.1.2 Company snapshot

7.1.3 Operating business segments

7.1.4 Product portfolio

7.1.5 Business performance

7.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.2 BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH

7.2.1 Company overview

7.2.2 Company snapshot

7.2.3 Operating business segments

7.2.4 Product portfolio

7.2.5 Business performance

7.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.3 ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

7.3.1 Company overview

7.3.2 Company snapshot

7.3.3 Operating business segments

7.3.4 Product portfolio

7.3.5 Business performance

7.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.4 GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

7.4.1 Company overview

7.4.2 Company snapshot

7.4.3 Operating business segments

7.4.4 Product portfolio

7.4.5 Business performance

7.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.5 NOVARTIS AG

7.5.1 Company overview

7.5.2 Company snapshot

7.5.3 Operating business segments

7.5.4 Product portfolio

7.5.5 Business performance

7.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.6 NOVO NORDISK

7.6.1 Company overview

7.6.2 Company snapshot

7.6.3 Operating business segments

7.6.4 Product portfolio

7.6.5 Business performance

7.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.7 SANOFI S.A.

7.7.1 Company overview

7.7.2 Company snapshot

7.7.3 Operating business segments

7.7.4 Product portfolio

7.7.5 Business performance

7.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.8 TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

7.8.1 Company overview

7.8.2 Company snapshot

7.8.3 Operating business segments

7.8.4 Product portfolio

7.8.5 Business performance

7.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.9 johnson and johnson md&d

7.9.1 Company overview

7.9.2 Company snapshot

7.9.3 Operating business segments

7.9.4 Product portfolio

7.9.5 Business performance

7.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.10 MERCK and CO., INC.

7.10.1 Company overview

7.10.2 Company snapshot

7.10.3 Operating business segments

7.10.4 Product portfolio

7.10.5 Business performance

7.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments



