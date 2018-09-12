Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapeutics Market Report 2018
The "Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapeutics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the period 2018-2022.
This report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing wound healing therapeutics. Various organizations are developing new wound healing therapeutics and agents for diabetic foot ulcers.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the strong drug development pipeline. There is a surge in the number of drug pipelines being developed for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increased product discontinuation. One of the most major challenges being faced by the vendors of the global diabetic foot ulcers therapeutics market is the high rate of product discontinuation and low number of approved drugs for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.
Market trends
- Increasing wound healing therapeutics
- Growing number of strategic alliances
- Increase in R&D activities
Key vendors
- ALLERGAN
- Alimera Sciences
- Bausch Health
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Pipeline Landscape
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
