Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market and Forecast Analysis 2019-2026

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetic Nephropathy Market and Forecast Analysis to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease, is caused by damage to small blood vessels which can cause the kidneys to be less efficient in their blood filtration role or to fail altogether. The disease is a clinical syndrome characterized by albuminuria, decline in glomerular filtration rate, and elevated arterial blood pressure. Up to 50% of diabetics with a disease duration of over 20 years have diabetic nephropathy.

Market Snapshot

An ADA/EASD consensus report will help spur use of SGLT-2 inhibitors in DN patients.

Survey of 216 physicians in the US, Japan , and five major EU markets sheds light on prescribing patterns.

, and five major EU markets sheds light on prescribing patterns. In parallel with diabetes, an increase in the prevalence burden of diabetic nephropathy cases is expected during 2017-37.

In-depth analysis of drug classes used for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy in the US, Japan , and five major EU markets.

, and five major EU markets. Drugs with a cardiovascular benefit will have an advantage in DN.

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY (Published on 07 February 2019)

Overview

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics And Pipeline Assessment

Forecast

Market Definition And Methodology

Bibliography

Primary Research Methodology

Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga

Product Profile (Late Stage): Invokana

Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance

Product Profile (Late Stage): Finerenone



TREATMENT: DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY (Published on 05 February 2018)

Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Guideline Recommendations

Prescribing Trends



EPIDEMIOLOGY: DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY (Published on 30 October 2018)

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



MARKETED DRUGS: DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY (Published on 07 February 2019)

Overview

Executive Summary

Ace Inhibitors

Angiotensin Ii Receptor Blockers



PIPELINE: DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY (Published on 07 February 2019)

Overview

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Target Product Profile

Clinical Trial Design

Recently Discontinued Drugs

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga

Product Profile (Late Stage): Invokana

Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance

Product Profile (Late Stage): Finerenone



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cza30





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

