Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market and Forecast Analysis 2019-2026
Jun 18, 2019, 16:15 ET
The "Diabetic Nephropathy Market and Forecast Analysis to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease, is caused by damage to small blood vessels which can cause the kidneys to be less efficient in their blood filtration role or to fail altogether. The disease is a clinical syndrome characterized by albuminuria, decline in glomerular filtration rate, and elevated arterial blood pressure. Up to 50% of diabetics with a disease duration of over 20 years have diabetic nephropathy.
Market Snapshot
- An ADA/EASD consensus report will help spur use of SGLT-2 inhibitors in DN patients.
- Survey of 216 physicians in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets sheds light on prescribing patterns.
- In parallel with diabetes, an increase in the prevalence burden of diabetic nephropathy cases is expected during 2017-37.
- In-depth analysis of drug classes used for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets.
- Drugs with a cardiovascular benefit will have an advantage in DN.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY (Published on 07 February 2019)
Overview
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Dynamics And Pipeline Assessment
Forecast
Market Definition And Methodology
Bibliography
Primary Research Methodology
Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga
Product Profile (Late Stage): Invokana
Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance
Product Profile (Late Stage): Finerenone
TREATMENT: DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY (Published on 05 February 2018)
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Guideline Recommendations
Prescribing Trends
EPIDEMIOLOGY: DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY (Published on 30 October 2018)
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY (Published on 07 February 2019)
Overview
Executive Summary
Ace Inhibitors
Angiotensin Ii Receptor Blockers
PIPELINE: DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY (Published on 07 February 2019)
Overview
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Target Product Profile
Clinical Trial Design
Recently Discontinued Drugs
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga
Product Profile (Late Stage): Invokana
Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance
Product Profile (Late Stage): Finerenone
