Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Research Report (2021 to 2025) - by Modality, End-user, Application and Region

The Global Diagnostic Imaging Market size was estimated at USD 24.89 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 26.30 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% reaching USD 35.32 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Diagnostic Imaging Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, including Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Arterys Inc., Canon Inc., Caption Health, Inc., Carestream Health, CellmatiQ GmbH, CurveBeam LLC, Esaote SPA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Planmed Oy, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of associated diseases

5.2.2. Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities coupled with the need for early diagnosis

5.2.3. Growing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High cost of diagnostic imaging systems and growing regulatory burden in the U.S.

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Adoption of artificial intelligence and analytics in diagnostic imaging

5.4.2. Use of blockchain in diagnostic imaging

5.4.3. Growing adoption of teleradiology and mobile solutions

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Increasing adoption of refurbished diagnostic imaging systems and a dearth of trained professionals



6. Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Modality

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Computed Tomography

6.2.1. High End Scanners (128-Slice and More)

6.2.2. Low End Scanners (~16-Slice)

6.2.3. Mid Range Scanners (~64-Slice)

6.3. MRI Systems

6.3.1. High field MRI systems (1.5-3 T)

6.3.2. Low and mid field MRI systems (<_5 />6.3.3. Very High, and Ultra High Field MRI Systems (3T and more)

6.4. Mammography Systems

6.5. Nuclear Imaging Systems

6.6. Ultrasound Imaging Systems

6.6.1. 2D Ultrasound

6.6.2. 3D and 4D Ultrasound

6.6.3. Doppler Ultrasound

6.7. X-Ray Imaging Systems

6.7.1. Analog Systems

6.7.2. Digital Systems



7. Diagnostic Imaging Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Diagnostic Centers

7.3. Hospitals



8. Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cardiology

8.3. Gastroenterology

8.4. Gynecology

8.5. Neurology

8.6. Oncology

8.7. Orthopedics



9. Americas Diagnostic Imaging Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Diagnostic Imaging Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

13.2. Arterys Inc.

13.3. Canon Inc.

13.4. Caption Health, Inc.

13.5. Carestream Health

13.6. CellmatiQ GmbH

13.7. CurveBeam LLC

13.8. Esaote SPA

13.9. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

13.10. GE Healthcare

13.11. Hologic, Inc.

13.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.13. Mindray Medical International Limited

13.14. Planmed Oy

13.15. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

13.16. Shimadzu Corporation

13.17. Siemens Healthineers AG



14. Appendix

