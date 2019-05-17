Global Diagnostic Imaging Market to 2024 - Opportunities in the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics In Diagnostic Imaging

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product (MRI , Ultrasound (2D, 3D/4D, Doppler), CT, X-Ray (Digital, Analog), SPECT, Hybrid PET, Mammography), Application (OB/Gyn, Cardiology, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diagnostic imaging market is projected to reach USD 33.5 billion by 2024 from USD 25.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2024.

Diagnostic imaging is the use of electromagnetic radiation in combination with other technologies by employing diagnostic imaging devices, to produce images of internal human body structures in order to diagnose accurately. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for early disease diagnosis and widening scope of clinical applications, rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of associated diseases, technological advancements in the diagnostic imaging industry, and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations.



However, the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems, technological limitations associated with standalone systems, declining reimbursements and increasing regulatory burden in the US and the shortage of helium availability are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



The magnetic resonance imaging MRI systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global diagnostic imaging market in 2018



On the basis of the product, the diagnostic imaging market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging MRI systems, ultrasound systems, CT scanners, X-ray imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems. In 2018, the magnetic resonance imaging MRI systems segment accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, high adoption of MRI systems by hospitals and diagnostic centers across the globe, and advances in technology.



The general radiography application of X-ray systems accounted to be fastest market during forecast period



Based on application, the diagnostic imaging market is segmented into the respective modalities viz., MRI systems, ultrasound systems, X-ray imaging systems, CT scanners, nuclear imaging devices, and mammography systems, and their respective applications. Among the applications, the highest CAGR was estimated for diagnostic breast imaging by mammography systems. The second-highest CAGR was estimated for diagnostic vascular ultrasound applications. The growing demand for early diagnosis and technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities are some of the important factors that contribute to the high growth of these segments.



Asia Pacific region accounted for the second-largest share of the global market in 2018



The diagnostic imaging market is segmented into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific region accounted for the second-largest share in 2018. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis, improvements in healthcare systems, the flourishing medical tourism market in APAC countries, increasing government initiatives for modernizing the healthcare infrastructure, and the growing number of ongoing research activities related to the development of advanced diagnostic imaging modalities are some of the major factors driving market growth in this region.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population And The Subsequent Increase In The Prevalence Of Associated Diseases

Increasing Demand For Early Diagnosis And Widening Scope Of Clinical Applications

Technological Advancements In Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

Increasing Investments, Funds, And Grants By Public-Private Organizations

Restraints



High Cost Of Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Technological Limitations Associated With Standalone Systems

Declining Reimbursements And Increasing Regulatory Burden In The Us

Shortage Of Helium

Opportunities



High Growth Opportunities In Emerging Countries

Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence And Analytics In Diagnostic Imaging

Use Of Blockchain In Diagnostic Imaging

Increasing Adoption Of Teleradiology

Contract-Based Radiology Solutions And Mobile Solutions

Challenges



Hospital Budget Cuts

Increasing Adoption Of Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Dearth Of Trained Professionals

Trends & Burning Issues



Increasing Adoption Of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

Overutilization Of Diagnostic Imaging Services Around The World

