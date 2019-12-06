Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory 2019

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic imaging partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



This report provides an overview of diagnostic imaging dealmaking, the common clauses, rights and options in the partnering agreement, and also a comprehensive review of deals signed in since 2014.



This report provides a comprehensive and detailed review of all diagnostic imaging deals announced since 2014. The comprehensive agreements chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal at Current Agreements ([external URL] deals and alliances database, providing easy access to each deal on demand. Where available, the full deal contract document is also provided and indicated by a document symbol.



Contract documents provide unsurpassed access to the detail of a deal normally announced in brief summary through a press release. Detailed analysis of a contract allow better understanding of the terms agreed between the parties, and importantly the basis under which monies and licensing rights are exchanged.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Diagnostic Imaging partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Diagnostic Imaging partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Diagnostic Imaging partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Diagnostic Imaging technologies and products.



This report provides details of the latest diagnostics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Imaging

CT

Endoscope

Molecular and nuclear

PET

SPECT

MRI

Ultrasound

X ray

Angiography

Fluoroscopy

Mammography

Key benefits



Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following Key benefits:

In-depth understanding of diagnostic deal trends since 2014

Analysis of the structure of diagnostic agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 550 actual diagnostic imaging deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual diagnostic contracts enter into by the leading biopharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a diagnostic agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in diagnostic imaging dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of diagnostic imaging deal structure

Case studies of real-life diagnostic imaging deals

Access to over 550 diagnostic imaging contract documents

The leading diagnostic imaging deals by value since 2014

Most active diagnostic imaging dealmakers since 2014

The leading diagnostic imaging partnering resources

In Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Specific technology target



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Diagnostic Imaging partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers

2.4. Diagnostic Imaging partnering by deal type

2.5. Diagnostic Imaging partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Diagnostic Imaging partnering

2.6.1 Diagnostic Imaging partnering headline values

2.6.2 Diagnostic Imaging deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Diagnostic Imaging deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Diagnostic Imaging royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Diagnostic Imaging deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Diagnostic Imaging deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers

4.3. Most active Diagnostic Imaging partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Diagnostic Imaging contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diagnostic Imaging contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox0fez

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

