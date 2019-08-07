Global Diagnostics Australia Incorporates Artificial Intelligence Into Its Radiology Applications

Aidoc has recently received Therapeutic Goods of Australia (TGA) clearance, and already has Food and Drug Administration (FDA - USA) approvals and European Union CE markings on AI applications for three important medical conditions: Intracranial Hemorrhage, Pulmonary Embolism, and Cervical-Spine Fracture.

As well as onsite hospital radiology services, GDA also provides tele-radiology services to remote and rural parts of Western Australia. Using AI to flag critical findings for these patients helps expediate their care when time is critical, or when they need to be transferred to larger facilities in the metropolitan area for urgent treatment.

"The increase in demand for radiology services in regional areas has created an increased workload for radiologists servicing the regions. AI is being used to effectively triage the truly urgent cases, and this allows the radiologist to appropriately prioritize patients in most need of care. The application provides additional peace of mind for radiologists, patients and for referring doctors, that urgent life-threatening conditions are found and treated faster. AI has arrived and it is here to stay, it is going to materially improve patient care and service well into the future," stated Dr. Nazar Bokani, Clinical Director, GDA.

"We're honoured to work with Integral Diagnostics and GDA to bring positive clinical impact on patient care. Aidoc's partnership with IDX and GDA marks a true turning point. Together we are providing the advancements of artificial intelligence to over four hundred thousand patients across Western Australia, ensuring access to the highest level of treatment in even the most remote areas," said Elad Walach, Aidoc CEO.

