Global Diagnostics Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 3000 diagnostic deal records from this report "Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading companies.

Comprehensive directory of diagnostic deals since 2014

Diagnostic contract documents

Diagnostic agreement terms

Diagnostic agreement structure

Top diagnostic deals by value

Most active diagnostic dealmakers

This report provides details of the latest diagnostics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Companion Diagnostics

Imaging

CT

Endoscope

Molecular and nuclear

MRI

Ultrasound

X-ray

PET

SPECT

Angiography

Fluroscopy

Mammography

In vitro diagnostics

Molecular diagnostics

Prognostics

Theranostics

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Diagnostics partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 3,000 online deal records of actual Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Diagnostics dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Diagnostics dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Diagnostics deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Diagnostics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Diagnostics deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Diagnostics technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Diagnostics technologies and products.



Key benefits

Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Diagnostics deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report Scope

Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Diagnostics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Diagnostics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to Diagnostics contract documents

Leading Diagnostics deals by value since 2014

Most active Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

In Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 3,000 Diagnostics deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 Diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Diagnostics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Diagnostics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



