Global Dialysis Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025: Rising Demand for Home Dialysis

The global dialysis market is estimated to reach US$118.57 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% for the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

The factors such as higher prevalence among ageing population, increasing diabetic population, rising healthcare spending and increasing cases of ESRD are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by high treatment costs and stringent regulations. A few notable trends include rising demand for home dialysis, technological advancements and preference of dialysis treatment over the transplant.

The global dialysis market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The global dialysis market is highly dominated by hemodialysis owing to a preference for dialysis treatment over transplant, rising prevalence of kidney diseases and rising number of dialysis patients.

The global dialysis market is expected to grow in future due to the growing number of patients suffering from diabetes, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness regarding kidney diseases. In terms of geographical areas, North America dominated the global dialysis market, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, favourable reimbursement scenario and increasing demand for dialysis in the treatment of chronic and acute renal diseases.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global dialysis market, segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Inc., Baxter International Inc., B.Braun, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nipro Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

1.2 End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Dialysis Methods



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Rise in Unemployment

2.4 Accelerating Global Poverty



3. Global Dialysis Market Analysis

3.1 Global Dialysis Market by Value

3.2 Global Dialysis Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Dialysis Market by Product & Services

3.4 Global Dialysis Patients

3.5 Global Dialysis Market by Segment

3.6 Global Dialysis Patients by Segment

3.7 Global Dialysis Market by End Use

3.8 Global Dialysis Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Higher Prevalence among Aging Population

5.1.2 Increasing Diabetic Population

5.1.3 Rising Healthcare Spending

5.1.4 Increasing Cases of ESRD

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Demand for Home Dialysis

5.2.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.3 Preference of Dialysis Treatment over Transplant

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Treatment Costs

5.3.2 Stringent Regulations



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.3 Global Dialysis Providers by Patients

6.1.4 Global Dialysis Products Market Share by Company

6.1.5 Global Hemodialysis Dialysis Products Market Share by Company

6.1.6 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Products Market Share by Company

6.2 North America

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 EMEA

6.5 Latin America



7. Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B.Braun

Baxter International Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Nipro Corporation

