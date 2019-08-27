Global Diaphragm Valve Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
Global Diaphragm Valve Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
Demand for electricity is expected to enhance the establishment of nuclear plants, which are the leading source of energy generation; positively impacting market growth. However, experience erosion and limiting pressure & temperatures are some issues restricting market growth.
Diaphragm valve is a type of workhouse used to control the temperature and flow of fluids in different industrial applications. They are mainly designed at non-hygienic applications. It help minimize the risk of contamination, provide better flow regulation for smooth processes, maintenance cost and control pressure drop. Diaphragm valves are used in various processes in these plants to determine radioactive wastes safely.
Amongst End-User, Power segment dominated the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to increase in consumption of renewable energy.
By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period due to fast and rigorous investment in different industries, including food and beverage, power plants, and chemical, in this region
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
12 Company Profiling
12.1 CRANE ChemPharma & Energy (Crane Co.)
12.2 ITT Inc.
12.3 Formatura Iniezione Polimeri SpA
12.4 GEM Gebr. Mller Apparatebau GmbH & Co. KG
12.5 Nippon Daiya Valve Co. Ltd
12.6 LK Valves AB (Lagerstedt & Krantz AB)
12.7 The Emerson Electric Company
12.8 The Weir Group PLC
12.9 Aira Euro Automation Pvt Ltd
12.10 Asahi/America Inc
12.11 Hy-Lok USA Inc.
12.12 ERHARD GmbH & Co. KG
12.13 Top Line Process Equipment
12.14 GEA
12.15 Emerson Electric
