Global Die-cut Lids Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Die-cut Lids estimated at US$593.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$821.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$99.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960880/?utm_source=PRN



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $161.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Die-cut Lids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$161.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$165.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Plastic Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR



In the global Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$89.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$109.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 761-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Constantia Business Services GmbH

Sealed Air Corporation

Watershed Packaging Ltd.

Winpak Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960880/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Die-cut Lids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Raw

Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Raw Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Raw Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cups by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cups by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cups by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Trays by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Trays by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Trays by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Bottles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Bottles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Bottles by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Jars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Jars by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Jars by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Reel Form by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Reel Form by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Reel Form by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-cut Form by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Pre-cut Form by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Pre-cut Form by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Heat Seal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Heat Seal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Heat Seal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Sealant Coating

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 41: World Historic Review for Sealant Coating by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Sealant Coating by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Die-cut

Lids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 44: World Historic Review for Printed Die-cut Lids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Die-cut Lids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Unprinted Die-cut

Lids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 47: World Historic Review for Unprinted Die-cut Lids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Unprinted Die-cut Lids

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Embossed Lids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 50: World Historic Review for Embossed Lids by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Embossed Lids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Unembossed Lids

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 53: World Historic Review for Unembossed Lids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Unembossed Lids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 56: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 59: World Historic Review for Beverage by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverage by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: World Current & Future Analysis for Health Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 62: World Historic Review for Health Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: World 15-Year Perspective for Health Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 65: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 66: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Die-cut Lids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by Raw

Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Raw Material -

Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,

Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 70: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Application -

Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,

Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Form - Reel Form and Pre-cut Form - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Form - Reel

Form and Pre-cut Form Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reel Form and Pre-cut

Form for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Sealing - Heat Seal and Sealant Coating - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Sealing -

Heat Seal and Sealant Coating Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Sealing -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heat Seal and Sealant

Coating for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Print Type - Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Print Type -

Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Print

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Die-cut

Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Embossing Type - Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Embossing

Type - Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 84: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Embossing

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embossed Lids

and Unembossed Lids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

End-Use - Food, Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by End-Use -

Food, Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Beverage, Health

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 88: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Raw Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Raw

Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,

Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 91: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by

Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,

Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 94: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Form - Reel Form and Pre-cut Form - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Form -

Reel Form and Pre-cut Form Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reel Form and Pre-cut

Form for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Sealing - Heat Seal and Sealant Coating - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Sealing -

Heat Seal and Sealant Coating Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by

Sealing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heat Seal and

Sealant Coating for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Print Type - Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Print

Type - Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Print

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Die-cut

Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Embossing Type - Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Embossing

Type - Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 105: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by

Embossing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

End-Use - Food, Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by End-Use -

Food, Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 109: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Raw Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Raw

Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,

Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 112: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by

Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,

Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 115: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Form - Reel Form and Pre-cut Form - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Form -

Reel Form and Pre-cut Form Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reel Form and Pre-cut

Form for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Sealing - Heat Seal and Sealant Coating - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Sealing -

Heat Seal and Sealant Coating Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by

Sealing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heat Seal and

Sealant Coating for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Print Type - Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Print Type -

Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 123: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Print

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Die-cut

Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Embossing Type - Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Embossing

Type - Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 126: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by

Embossing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 127: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

End-Use - Food, Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by End-Use -

Food, Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 129: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 130: China Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Raw Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: China Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Raw

Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 132: China 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,

Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 133: China Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: China Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by

Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 135: China 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,

Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 136: China Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Form - Reel Form and Pre-cut Form - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 137: China Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Form -

Reel Form and Pre-cut Form Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 138: China 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reel Form and Pre-cut

Form for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: China Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Sealing - Heat Seal and Sealant Coating - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 140: China Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Sealing -

Heat Seal and Sealant Coating Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 141: China 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by

Sealing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heat Seal and

Sealant Coating for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 142: China Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by

Print Type - Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960880/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

