Global Dietary Supplements Market Report 2021-2028: Huge Spike In The Sale Of Supplements Amid Pandemic

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD 272.4 billion by 2028.

It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growing awareness regarding personal health and wellness owing to changing eating habits and hectic lifestyles is expected to drive the demand for dietary supplements over the forecast period.



Increasing urbanization and growing disposable income around the world are driving the demand for products that can cover the nutritional deficit at higher convenience. This is eventually driving the demand for vitamins, minerals, proteins and amino acids, and other supplement products around the world. The increasing interest of millennials in building health through a healthy diet is expected to positively impact market growth.



The obesity rate in adults in the U.S. stood at 42.4% in the year 2020, which has increased from 26% in 2008. The obesity rate in the European region was above 51.6% in 2014 and is continuously rising. The increasing prevalence of diseases, like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and high blood pressure, is expected to bolster the demand for dietary supplements, especially in energy and weight management, gastrointestinal health, and cardiac health applications.



The growing trend of veganism around the globe is expected to benefit the plant-based nutritional products around the globe, which is expected to drive the demand for botanical ingredient-based dietary supplements over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 outbreak has largely impacted the industrial output in the majority of the countries. However, the demand for food and beverage and pharmaceutical products remained unaffected. Though the companies faced challenges in terms of logistics due to imposed lockdown, the increasing demand for immunity-boosting supplements, including vitamins, minerals, and several herbs, benefitted the market for dietary supplements in the year 2020.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Dietary Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.1.1 Nutraceuticals Market

3.1.2 Related Market Outlook

3.1.2.1 Protein Supplements

3.1.2.2 Functional Proteins

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1.1 Sugar

3.3.1.1.2 Citric Acid

3.3.1.1.3 Fish Oil

3.3.1.1.4 Soybean

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Digital Trends

3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Dietary Supplements Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Shift From Pharmaceutical To Nutraceutical Products

3.5.1.2 Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Nutrition, Health, & Wellness

3.5.1.3 Increasing Demand For Sports Nutritional Supplements

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Substitution Threat From Functional Foods

3.5.2.2 Threat Of Substitution From Organic Foods

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.5.3.1 High Ingredient Development Cost And Stringent Government Regulations

3.6 Business Environment Analysis:

3.6.1 Dietary Supplements Market: Porter's Analysis

3.6.2 Dietary Supplements Market: PESTEL Analysis

3.6.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7 Market Entry Strategies

3.7.1 Impact Of COVID-19 On Dietary Supplements Industry

3.7.1.1 Production, Manufacturing & Transportation Analysis

3.7.1.2 Relationship Between Nutrition & Immunity

3.7.1.3 Upside Of COVID-19 On Dietary Supplements Market

3.7.1.4 Downside Of COVID-19 On Dietary Supplements Market

3.7.1.5 Pandemic Potential: Rising Demand For Immunity Supplements

3.7.1.6 Huge Spike In The Sale Of Supplements Amid Pandemic



Chapter 4 Dietary Supplements Market: Ingredient Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Ingredient Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Botanicals

4.4 Vitamins

4.5 Minerals

4.6 Proteins & Amino Acids

4.7 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

4.8 Omega Fatty Acids



Chapter 5 Dietary Supplements Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Tablets

5.4 Capsules

5.5 Powders

5.6 Liquids

5.7 Soft gels

5.8 Gummies



Chapter 6 Dietary Supplements Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Energy & Weight Management

6.4 General Health

6.5 Gastrointestinal Health

6.6 Bone & Joint Health

6.7 Immunity

6.8 Cardiac Health

6.9 Diabetes

6.10 Anti-cancer



Chapter 7 Dietary Supplements Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 End-user Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Adults

7.4 Geriatric

7.5 Pregnant Women

7.6 Children

7.7 Infants



Chapter 8 Dietary Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Definition & Scope

8.2 Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

8.3 OTC

8.4 Prescribed



Chapter 9 Dietary Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

10.1 Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

10.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

10.3 Vendor Landscape

10.4 Public Companies

10.5 Private Companies



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Amway Corp.

Abbott

Arkopharma

Bayer AG

Glanbia PLC

Pfizer Inc.

ADM

The Nature's Bounty Co.

NU SKIN

NOW Foods

Herbalife Nutrition of America, Inc.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.

Ayanda

XanGo, LLC

Nutraceutics Corp.

American Health

BPI Sports, LLC

Dymatize Enterprises LLC

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

