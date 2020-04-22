Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset Management (DAM) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.3%. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.2 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846713/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$238 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$202.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$250.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ADAM Software NV
- Adobe Systems Incorporated
- Canto Inc.
- CELUM GmbH
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Extensis
- MediaBeacon Inc.
- North Plains Systems Corp.
- Nuxeo
- OpenText Corp.
- Oracle Corporation
- QBNK Company AB
- WebDAM
- Widen Enterprises, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846713/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
DAM - A Powerful Tool for Tackling Explosive Growth in Digital
Media Content
Recent Market Activity
Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Market Senses High-Potential Opportunities in Developing Regions
Stable Economic Scenario to Enhance Market Prospects
Market Outlook
Competitive Landscape
DAM Landscape Remains Highly Fragmented
DAM System Vendors Rollout Distinct Offerings for Enterprise
and SME Segments
Customization of DAM Solutions - a Double-Edged Sword
Vendors Expand Portfolio with Cloud Based Offering
Select DAM Software Vendors with Product Portfolio, Software
Deployment Models, and Key Verticals Serviced
Surge in M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the Global DAM Software Market (2014-2017)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Asset Management (DAM) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADAM Software NV (Belgium)
Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)
Canto, Inc. (USA)
CELUM GmbH (Austria)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (USA)
Extensis (USA)
MediaBeacon, Inc. (USA)
North Plains Systems Corp. (Canada)
Nuxeo (USA)
OpenText Corp. (Canada)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
QBNK Company AB (Sweden)
WebDAM (USA)
Widen Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Continuous Innovation Holds the Key to Future Market Growth
Growing Call for Vendors to Integrate DAM Software with Other
Enterprise Software
Integration of Social Media Features: The Latest Trend
DAM Software at Helm of New Era Smart Wearables and 3D Printing
Integration of Business Analytics Tools into DAM Software
Yields Rich Dividends
Spotlight on Contextual, Discovery-Centric and Semantic
Metadata to Accelerate Asset Retrieval
Cloud-Computing, SaaS Models Unleash New Growth Phase for DAM
Software
Hybrid Cloud DAM - A Potential Game Changer
On-Premise Platforms Dominate the Market
Transition to Consumer-Driven Digital Advertising and Marketing
Sets the Stage for DAM
Surging Content Digitization Necessitates DAM Software for
Marketers
DAM Systems Pivotal to Sustaining Brand Consistency, Boosting
Sales Revenues
DAM Systems Shaves-off Cost of Content Marketing Activities
DAM Software Instils Transparency into Return on Investment
(ROI) of Digital Assets
Changing Landscape Demands Agile Marketing Teams - a Strong
Business Case for DAM Solutions
DAM Systems Deliver Higher Economies through Streamlined
Marketing Activities
DAM Systems Transforms External Creative Agencies from Campaign
Executers into Content Development Partners
Creative Agencies to Play a Key Role in Driving Uptake of DAM
Software
New-Age Marketing Technologists to Drive Adoption of DAM
DAM/MAM Empower Media & Entertainment Companies in Tackling
Increasingly Complex Workflows
Digital Asset Management Software Gains Traction in Retail
Industry
Enterprise DAM Software Finds a Prominent Place in IT
Infrastructure of Large Scale Enterprises
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: On-Premise (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: BFSI (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: BFSI (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Consumer Goods & Retail (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Consumer Goods & Retail (Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Manufacturing (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Manufacturing (Vertical) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Other Verticals (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Other Verticals (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: United States Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 24: United States Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million
in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 26: United States Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: United States Digital Asset Management (DAM) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 29: Canadian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 30: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 31: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 32: Canadian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Canadian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 34: Canadian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 35: Japanese Market for Digital Asset Management (DAM):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital Asset
Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 38: Japanese Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Asset Management (DAM) in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 41: Chinese Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Chinese Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 44: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Chinese Demand for Digital Asset Management (DAM) in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Chinese Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 47: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 52: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 54: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: French Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 58: French Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 60: French Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: German Digital Asset Management (DAM) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 64: German Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 70: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 71: Italian Demand for Digital Asset Management (DAM) in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Italian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Digital Asset Management
(DAM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital
Asset Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Asset Management (DAM) in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 78: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 81: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 82: Spanish Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Spanish Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 84: Spanish Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: Russian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million
in Russia by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 88: Russian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Russian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of Europe Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 94: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019
and 2025
Table 95: Rest of Europe Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 96: Rest of Europe Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Asia-Pacific
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 105: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 106: Australian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Australian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 108: Australian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 111: Indian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 112: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 113: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Analysis in
India in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 114: Indian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Indian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 116: Indian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 117: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 118: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 119: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Deployment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 120: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Asset
Management (DAM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS
2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Digital Asset Management (DAM) in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 129: Latin American Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 130: Latin American Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 131: Latin American Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 132: Latin American Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 133: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 134: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 135: Latin American Demand for Digital Asset Management
(DAM) in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 136: Latin American Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 137: Argentinean Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 138: Argentinean Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 140: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 141: Argentinean Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 142: Argentinean Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 143: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Brazil by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 144: Brazilian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Brazilian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 147: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 148: Brazilian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and
2025
MEXICO
Table 149: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 150: Mexican Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Mexican Digital Asset Management (DAM) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 153: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 154: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 155: Rest of Latin America Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million
in Rest of Latin America by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 158: Rest of Latin America Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 160: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 161: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 162: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 164: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019
and 2025
Table 165: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 166: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018 to 2025
Table 168: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Digital Asset Management (DAM):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Iranian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 171: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital Asset
Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 172: Iranian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 173: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Asset Management (DAM) in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 174: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Shift in
Iran by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 176: Israeli Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 177: Israeli Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 178: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 179: Israeli Digital Asset Management (DAM) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 180: Israeli Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 182: Saudi Arabian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 183: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 184: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Saudi
Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and
2025
Table 185: Saudi Arabian Demand for Digital Asset Management
(DAM) in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 189: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Deployment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 190: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Deployment: 2019 VS
2025
Table 191: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 192: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 196: Rest of Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 197: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 198: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 200: African Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 201: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million
in Africa by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 202: African Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 203: African Digital Asset Management (DAM) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 204: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 160
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846713/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article