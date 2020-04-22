Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset Management (DAM) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.3%. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.2 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846713/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$238 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$202.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$250.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADAM Software NV

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Canto Inc.

CELUM GmbH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Extensis

MediaBeacon Inc.

North Plains Systems Corp.

Nuxeo

OpenText Corp.

Oracle Corporation

QBNK Company AB

WebDAM

Widen Enterprises, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846713/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



DAM - A Powerful Tool for Tackling Explosive Growth in Digital

Media Content

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Market Senses High-Potential Opportunities in Developing Regions

Stable Economic Scenario to Enhance Market Prospects

Market Outlook

Competitive Landscape

DAM Landscape Remains Highly Fragmented

DAM System Vendors Rollout Distinct Offerings for Enterprise

and SME Segments

Customization of DAM Solutions - a Double-Edged Sword

Vendors Expand Portfolio with Cloud Based Offering

Select DAM Software Vendors with Product Portfolio, Software

Deployment Models, and Key Verticals Serviced

Surge in M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global DAM Software Market (2014-2017)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ADAM Software NV (Belgium)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)

Canto, Inc. (USA)

CELUM GmbH (Austria)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (USA)

Extensis (USA)

MediaBeacon, Inc. (USA)

North Plains Systems Corp. (Canada)

Nuxeo (USA)

OpenText Corp. (Canada)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

QBNK Company AB (Sweden)

WebDAM (USA)

Widen Enterprises, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Continuous Innovation Holds the Key to Future Market Growth

Growing Call for Vendors to Integrate DAM Software with Other

Enterprise Software

Integration of Social Media Features: The Latest Trend

DAM Software at Helm of New Era Smart Wearables and 3D Printing

Integration of Business Analytics Tools into DAM Software

Yields Rich Dividends

Spotlight on Contextual, Discovery-Centric and Semantic

Metadata to Accelerate Asset Retrieval

Cloud-Computing, SaaS Models Unleash New Growth Phase for DAM

Software

Hybrid Cloud DAM - A Potential Game Changer

On-Premise Platforms Dominate the Market

Transition to Consumer-Driven Digital Advertising and Marketing

Sets the Stage for DAM

Surging Content Digitization Necessitates DAM Software for

Marketers

DAM Systems Pivotal to Sustaining Brand Consistency, Boosting

Sales Revenues

DAM Systems Shaves-off Cost of Content Marketing Activities

DAM Software Instils Transparency into Return on Investment

(ROI) of Digital Assets

Changing Landscape Demands Agile Marketing Teams - a Strong

Business Case for DAM Solutions

DAM Systems Deliver Higher Economies through Streamlined

Marketing Activities

DAM Systems Transforms External Creative Agencies from Campaign

Executers into Content Development Partners

Creative Agencies to Play a Key Role in Driving Uptake of DAM

Software

New-Age Marketing Technologists to Drive Adoption of DAM

DAM/MAM Empower Media & Entertainment Companies in Tackling

Increasingly Complex Workflows

Digital Asset Management Software Gains Traction in Retail

Industry

Enterprise DAM Software Finds a Prominent Place in IT

Infrastructure of Large Scale Enterprises





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: On-Premise (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: BFSI (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: BFSI (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Consumer Goods & Retail (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Consumer Goods & Retail (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Manufacturing (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Manufacturing (Vertical) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 20: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Other Verticals (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Other Verticals (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: United States Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 24: United States Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million

in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 26: United States Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: United States Digital Asset Management (DAM) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 29: Canadian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 30: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025

Table 31: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 32: Canadian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Canadian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 34: Canadian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 35: Japanese Market for Digital Asset Management (DAM):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 36: Japanese Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital Asset

Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 38: Japanese Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Asset Management (DAM) in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 41: Chinese Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Chinese Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 44: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Chinese Demand for Digital Asset Management (DAM) in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Chinese Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 47: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 52: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 54: European Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: French Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 58: French Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 60: French Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: German Digital Asset Management (DAM) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 64: German Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Italian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 70: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: Italian Demand for Digital Asset Management (DAM) in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 72: Italian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Digital Asset Management

(DAM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital

Asset Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Digital Asset Management (DAM) in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 78: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 80: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025

Table 81: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Analysis in

Spain in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 82: Spanish Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Spanish Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 84: Spanish Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Russian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million

in Russia by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 88: Russian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Russian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Europe Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Rest of Europe Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 94: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019

and 2025

Table 95: Rest of Europe Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 96: Rest of Europe Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 105: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 106: Australian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Australian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 108: Australian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 111: Indian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 112: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025

Table 113: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Analysis in

India in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 114: Indian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Indian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 116: Indian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 117: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 118: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 119: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Deployment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 120: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Asset

Management (DAM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS

2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Digital Asset Management (DAM) in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 128: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 129: Latin American Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 130: Latin American Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 131: Latin American Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 132: Latin American Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 133: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 134: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 135: Latin American Demand for Digital Asset Management

(DAM) in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 136: Latin American Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 137: Argentinean Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 138: Argentinean Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 140: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 141: Argentinean Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 142: Argentinean Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 143: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Brazil by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 144: Brazilian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Brazilian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 147: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 148: Brazilian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and

2025

MEXICO

Table 149: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 150: Mexican Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Mexican Digital Asset Management (DAM) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 153: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 154: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 155: Rest of Latin America Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2018 to 2025

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million

in Rest of Latin America by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 158: Rest of Latin America Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 160: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 161: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 162: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2018 to 2025

Table 164: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019

and 2025

Table 165: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 166: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 168: The Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Digital Asset Management (DAM):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Iranian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 171: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital Asset

Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 172: Iranian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 173: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Asset Management (DAM) in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 174: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share Shift in

Iran by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 176: Israeli Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 177: Israeli Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 178: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 179: Israeli Digital Asset Management (DAM) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 180: Israeli Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Saudi Arabian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 183: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 184: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Saudi

Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and

2025

Table 185: Saudi Arabian Demand for Digital Asset Management

(DAM) in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 189: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Deployment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 190: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Deployment: 2019 VS

2025

Table 191: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 192: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 196: Rest of Middle East Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 197: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 198: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 200: African Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 201: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market in US$ Million

in Africa by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 202: African Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 203: African Digital Asset Management (DAM) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 204: Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 160

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846713/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

