Global Digital Biomarkers Markets Report 2022-2026 with Competitive Analysis of AliveCor, Biogen Inc., Embic Corp., Fitbit, Happify Health, Mindstrong Health, and Winterlight Labs

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Biomarkers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report highlights the current and future market potential of digital biomarkers and also covers market projections to 2026, along with rankings for key market players.

It also analyzes the competitive landscape and the regulatory scenario. The report determines the market share of digital biomarkers based on system components, application, therapeutic area and end user. The report also assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). North America consists of the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., Belgium and Rest of Europe; and Asia-Pacific includes China, Australia, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for the 2019 as the historic year, 2020 as the base year and forecast for 2026.



Report Includes:

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Information on major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, distribution channel, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall marketplace

Assessment of market potential and revenue forecast for digital biomarkers market based on system component, application, therapeutic area, end user and region

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of the leading market players including AliveCor, Biogen Inc., Embic Corp., Fitbit, Happify Health, Mindstrong Health, and Winterlight Labs

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of this Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Highlights

Chapter 3 Digital Biomarkers: Background and Technology

Digital Biomarkers Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by System Component

Global Market for Digital Biomarkers

Market Analysis

Data Collection Tools

Data Integration Tools

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Diagnostic Digital Biomarkers

Monitoring Digital Biomarkers

Predictive Digital Biomarkers

Other Digital Biomarkers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area

CVMD

Psychiatric Disorders

Neurology

Respiratory Disorders

Musculoskeletal

Other Therapeutic Areas

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Pharmaceutical Companies and Research Institutions

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Employers

Patients and Caregivers

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Regulatory Scenario

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 11 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19's Impact on the Digital Biomarker Market

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Pharmaceutical Companies

Large Technology Companies

Small-Medium Sized Technology Companies

Recent Developments of Key Companies

Other Notable Partnerships and Funding Activities

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Actigraph LLC

Akili Interactive Labs Inc.

Alivecor Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Embic Corp.

Evidation Health Inc.

Fitbit LLC

Happify Health

Huma

Ixico plc

Koneksa

Mindstrong Health

Winterlight Labs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1ubpi

