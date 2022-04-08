Global Digital Biomarkers Markets Report 2022-2026 with Competitive Analysis of AliveCor, Biogen Inc., Embic Corp., Fitbit, Happify Health, Mindstrong Health, and Winterlight Labs

Apr 08, 2022, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Biomarkers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report highlights the current and future market potential of digital biomarkers and also covers market projections to 2026, along with rankings for key market players.
It also analyzes the competitive landscape and the regulatory scenario. The report determines the market share of digital biomarkers based on system components, application, therapeutic area and end user. The report also assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). North America consists of the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., Belgium and Rest of Europe; and Asia-Pacific includes China, Australia, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for the 2019 as the historic year, 2020 as the base year and forecast for 2026.
Report Includes:
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Information on major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, distribution channel, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall marketplace
- Assessment of market potential and revenue forecast for digital biomarkers market based on system component, application, therapeutic area, end user and region
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of the leading market players including AliveCor, Biogen Inc., Embic Corp., Fitbit, Happify Health, Mindstrong Health, and Winterlight Labs
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of this Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Highlights
Chapter 3 Digital Biomarkers: Background and Technology
- Digital Biomarkers Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by System Component
- Global Market for Digital Biomarkers
- Market Analysis
- Data Collection Tools
- Data Integration Tools
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Diagnostic Digital Biomarkers
- Monitoring Digital Biomarkers
- Predictive Digital Biomarkers
- Other Digital Biomarkers
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area
- CVMD
- Psychiatric Disorders
- Neurology
- Respiratory Disorders
- Musculoskeletal
- Other Therapeutic Areas
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Pharmaceutical Companies and Research Institutions
- Healthcare Providers
- Payers
- Employers
- Patients and Caregivers
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Regulatory Scenario
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 11 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- COVID-19's Impact on the Digital Biomarker Market
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Large Technology Companies
- Small-Medium Sized Technology Companies
- Recent Developments of Key Companies
- Other Notable Partnerships and Funding Activities
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Actigraph LLC
- Akili Interactive Labs Inc.
- Alivecor Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Embic Corp.
- Evidation Health Inc.
- Fitbit LLC
- Happify Health
- Huma
- Ixico plc
- Koneksa
- Mindstrong Health
- Winterlight Labs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1ubpi
