Global Digital Collaboration Board (DCB) Market Outlook 2019-2023 Featuring Cisco, Google, GoToMeeting, Microsoft, Webex, and Zoom

This research study includes market sizing and growth forecasts for digital collaboration boards (DCBs), comprising digital whiteboards and all-in-one (AIO) collaboration boards.

The DCB market grew by 18.3 percent in 2018 driven by the growing need for interactive content collaboration that enables both in-room and remote participants to ideate and solve business problems.

End-user needs are changing rapidly for whiteboarding solutions. The rapid proliferation of smartphones and tablets has a significant bearing on user expectations with regards to the touch experience of large format displays.

While digital whiteboards have come a long way in replacing interactive whiteboards in education and businesses, AIO collaboration boards represent a new market segment that is seeing stronger adoption owing to the single-solution capability backed by tightly integrated hardware and software which simplifies configuration and promotes easy collaboration.

Despite only being available for a few years, the AIO collaboration boards market - largely comprised of Cisco Webex Board, Microsoft Surface Hub and Google Jamboard - represented 12.2 percent of total DCB market revenues in 2018.



Increasing collaborative intensity in the workplace, growing need for medium and large meeting spaces to be more agile and adaptive, rising need to equip huddle spaces with collaborative technologies will boost the growth of DCB market.

Further, the need for a single dashboard for all real-time and asynchronous collaboration use cases will accelerate the demand for AIO collaboration boards in the forecast period.



Key Issues Addressed

The addressable market opportunity for digital whiteboards and all-in-one collaboration boards

Emerging market trends fueling the growth of AIO collaboration boards

Key verticals showing traction for digital collaboration boards

Drivers & restraints impacting the digital collaboration boards market

Competitive Landscape in digital collaboration boards market

Companies Mentioned



Cisco

Google

GoToMeeting

Microsoft

Webex

Zoom

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Definitions

Market Evolution

Technology Evolution

Market Definitions - Digital Collaboration Boards

Research Scope & Exclusions

3. State of the Market

State of the Market

4. Market Trends

Collaboration Trends in the Modern Workplace

Emergence of All-in-One Collaboration Boards

Feature Comparison of All-in-One Collaboration Boards with Digital Whiteboards

All-in-One Collaboration Boards - Needs Analysis

Growth of Huddle Rooms Fuels Opportunities for Digital Collaboration Boards

In-Room Versus Remote Collaboration

Touch Technology Innovation - Impact on UX

Digital Workspace Software versus Digital Whiteboard Software

5. Market Drivers & Restraints

6. Market Forecasts - Digital Collaboration Boards Market

Digital Collaboration Boards Market - Unit Shipment Forecast

Digital Collaboration Boards Market - Revenue Forecast

Forecast Discussion

7. Market Forecasts - Digital Whiteboards Market

Digital Whiteboards Market - Unit Shipment Forecast

Digital Whiteboards Market - Revenue Forecast

8. Market Forecasts - All-in-One Collaboration Boards Market

All-in-One Collaboration Boards Market - Unit Shipment Forecast

All-in-One Collaboration Boards Market - Revenue Forecast

9. Competitive Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Analysis - Digital Whiteboard Market Share by Revenues

10. Conclusion

The Last Word

11. Appendix

List of Exhibits

