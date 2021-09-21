Global Digital Content Creation Market Size Expected To Reach $38 Billion By 2030

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital content creation has been steadily rising even before the pandemic and is continuing to grow exponentially during and projected to continue, after it has run its course. Digital content is a tool that helps to create content such as textual, video, audio, and graphical. This tool offers various benefits such as cost-effectiveness, flexibility, scalability, and massive processing power. Thus, influencing the growth of the digital content creation market. Enterprises are using this tool for sales and promoting their brands by implementing digital content. Digital content creation software helps in authoring, distributing, and publishing digital content that is triggering the demand for the digital content creation market. The extensive use of social media such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and among others is growing demand for digital content which boosts the growth of the market. However, the availability of open-source software is the key hindering factor for the growth of the digital content creation market. Furthermore, increasing digitalization, availability of high-speed internet connectivity, and growing use of social media marketing are expected to boom the growth of the digital content creation market. Active Companies in the markets today include ClickStream Corp. (OTCPK: CLIS), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR).

The Global Digital Content Creation Market size is expected to reach US$ 38.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12% during 2020 and 2030, according to a report from InsightSLICE. Due to the advent of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, digital content creation tools are witnessing a sudden increase in demand during the forecast period. The report added: "The businesses are focusing on implementing digital marketing strategies to benefit from the increased online traffic and are adopting digital content creation tools and services. This has fueled the growth of the digital content creation market during past couple of years. The prevalence of COVID-19 has encouraged organizations in strengthening their digital footprint for sustainable growth. With majority of the operations conducted from isolation, the digital content creation has helped organizations to keep up with their digital strategies. This is anticipated to drive the global digital content creation market in coming years."

ClickStream Corp., (OTCPK: CLIS) BREAKING NEWS: Clickstream to Enter Projected $325 Billion Global E-Learning Market with Upcoming Launch of Children's Internet Based Animated/Live Action Series to Expanding Youth Market - ClickStream Corp., a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today the production and anticipated launch date of their entry into the exploding Internet children's market with their initial 20-epsiode series, 'Joey's Animal Kingdom™', a series that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. WOWEEAPP.COM is not just a place to watch videos and learn about animals, but it has many other features such as live quizzes and games as well as kid profiles and VS games.

Joey is a little boy who lives in the jungle with his pet and best friend, Mochi, a chimpanzee. Joey has spent his younger life traveling the world with his parents' visiting zoos and helping animals all around the world. His passion for animals has now led him to help educate other kids about the amazing planet we live on and all the animals that need our help!

Market research firm Global Industry Analysts projected "E Learning" would reach $107 Billion in 2015 and it did. Now, Research and Markets forecasts show triple the revenue of 2015 - e-learning will grow to $325 Billion by 2025. On average, students can retain 25% to 60% more information when learning online compared to 8% to 10% when in the classroom. eLearning requires 40% to 60% less time learning than traditional classrooms. For further information please see https://techjury.net/blog/elearning-statistics/ and https://www.thinkimpact.com/elearning-statistics/.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream stated, "We have been studying the worldwide children's Internet market for some time and have based our decision to proceed with Joey based on the results. According to a study done by UNICEF Office of Research - Innocenti and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and based on research by Global Kids Online, '…the internet is becoming a natural part of children's lives across the globe…this report provides a summary of the evidence generated from Global Kids Online national surveys in 11 countries. Importantly, most of the evidence comes from children themselves, because it is only by talking to children that we can understand how the internet affects them…the report shows that children who participate in more online activities tend to have better digital skills compared to those who engage in fewer activities. This means that parents should facilitate rather than hinder children's internet use, by helping them discover new exciting things to do online that will enable learning and personal development".

Nate Bernard, Former CEO of ClickStream and co-designer and creator of 'Joey's Animal Kingdom™' stated, "With technology becoming a staple of our culture in learning, entertainment and how we communicate, we see Joey's Animal Kingdom™ as a wonderful opportunity to continually innovate and use digital as a platform to entertain and educate kids. We anticipate that 'Joey' will be the first of many educational children's series we will develop and produce for ClickStream."

ClickStream anticipates launching Joey's Animal Kingdom™ this Fall along with a coordinated social media and merchandising campaign involving the series' characters. ClickStream intends to market the childrens entertainment and education app to the 4 - 10 demographic and their parents. ClickStream intends to monetize the app through a pay to play model as well as merchandising. CONTINUED… Read this full release for ClickStream Corp. at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/clis-news/

Other recent developments in the markets of note include:

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) recently announced financial results for its second quarter 2021. "As we enter the second half of 2021, we are shipping more, learning faster, and hiring remarkable talent," said Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO. "For example, our increased shipping cadence contributed to reaching 206 million average monetizable DAU (mDAU) in Q2, up 11% year over year and 3% quarter over quarter. There's a tremendous opportunity to get the whole world to use Twitter."

"We delivered better-than-expected performance across all major products and geographies while growing our audience," said Ned Segal, Twitter's CFO. "We continued to make significant progress on our direct response and brand products with updated ad formats, improved measurement, and better prediction. We are driving more value for advertisers with our strong push into performance-based advertising and expanded offerings for small and medium-sized businesses."

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) recently announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Financial Highlights Were: Revenue increased 116% to $982 million in Q2 2021, compared to the prior year; Net loss improved 53% to $(152) million in Q2 2021, compared to the prior year; Adjusted EBITDA improved 223% to $117 million in Q2 2021, compared to the prior year; Operating cash flow was $(101) million in Q2 2021, compared to $(67) million in the prior year; Free Cash Flow was $(116) million in Q2 2021, compared to $(82) million in the prior year; and Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 1,681 million at June 30, 2021, compared to 1,616 million one year ago.

"Our second quarter results reflect the broad-based strength of our business, as we grew both revenue and daily active users at the highest rates we have achieved in the past four years," said Evan Spiegel, CEO. "We are pleased by the progress our team is making with the development of our augmented reality platform, and we are energized by the many opportunities to grow our community and business around the world."

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), Nexstar Digital recently announced the launch of STELLAR, a proprietary data-driven audience platform that gives advertisers the ability to seamlessly purchase digital and linear advertising across Nexstar's network of 199 owned or operated television stations, 120 local web sites and 284 local news and weather mobile apps. Nexstar Digital is a division of Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

STELLAR is a unified digital platform that enables advertisers to increase customer acquisition and deliver effective omni-channel ad campaigns by using proprietary predictive technology to determine where a brand's advertising will perform best against campaign goals, based on context and content signals.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, recently announced it has invented the next generation of personification methodology created to bring person-level measurement to its video products. This improved methodology aligns with our long-time strategy to leverage data at scale and is paving the way for continued and expanded reporting on person-level behavior based on Comscore's world-class household-level information.

Comscore will be working with its buy-side and sell-side clients to iterate the innovation and build a true partnership with its client base. This personification methodology is a process that estimates which person or persons in a household are viewing a given unit of content. Comscore's new approach will take full advantage of its massive and passive viewership behavior, thereby mitigating the small sample size and panel bias that is inherent in the current third-party framework. The result will be consistent reporting of person-level viewership estimates in a superior method at granular levels in multiple contexts.

