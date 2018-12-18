Global Digital Content Market 2019-2023: Increasing Demand for High-Quality Content Through Digital Content Service Platforms
18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Digital Content Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital content market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.
Digital content service platforms are used by customers to obtain high-quality content. And it is becoming mandatory for digital content vendors to make the content meaningful, informative, and relevant. They also add various popular titles to the content libraries to boost the user experience and satisfaction levels.
Market Overview
Smart connected devices allow people to access online content and improves the suppleness of end-users regarding place and time through digital content. Moreover, these devices assist service providers in understanding the users preferences by collecting their data. The amount of data space required to meet customer demand is much larger than the data space that is currently available.
Completive landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of many companies. Factors such as the demand high-quality content through digital content service platforms and increasing number of smart connected devices, will provide considerable growth opportunities to digital content market vendors. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Netflix are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Summary
One trend affecting this market is the demand high-quality content through digital content service platforms. According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing number of smart connected devices. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the limitation in the availability of content.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE TYPE
Market segmentation by device type
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTENT TYPE
Comparison by content type
Digital video content
Digital game content
Digital text content
Digital audio content
Market opportunity by content type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
High utilization of social media
Expansion in the variety of content
Proliferation of mobile applications
Growing popularity of VR and 360 video content
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet
- Amazon.com
- Apple
- Microsoft
- Netflix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c3q3l2/global_digital?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article