Global Digital Content Market 2019-2023: Increasing Demand for High-Quality Content Through Digital Content Service Platforms

DUBLIN, Dec 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Digital Content Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital content market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

Digital content service platforms are used by customers to obtain high-quality content. And it is becoming mandatory for digital content vendors to make the content meaningful, informative, and relevant. They also add various popular titles to the content libraries to boost the user experience and satisfaction levels.

Market Overview

Smart connected devices allow people to access online content and improves the suppleness of end-users regarding place and time through digital content. Moreover, these devices assist service providers in understanding the users preferences by collecting their data. The amount of data space required to meet customer demand is much larger than the data space that is currently available.

Completive landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of many companies. Factors such as the demand high-quality content through digital content service platforms and increasing number of smart connected devices, will provide considerable growth opportunities to digital content market vendors. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Netflix are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Summary

One trend affecting this market is the demand high-quality content through digital content service platforms. According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing number of smart connected devices. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the limitation in the availability of content.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE TYPE

Market segmentation by device type



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTENT TYPE

Comparison by content type

Digital video content

Digital game content

Digital text content

Digital audio content

Market opportunity by content type



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

High utilization of social media

Expansion in the variety of content

Proliferation of mobile applications

Growing popularity of VR and 360 video content



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



Alphabet

Amazon.com

Apple

Microsoft

Netflix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c3q3l2/global_digital?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

