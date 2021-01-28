Global Digital Dentistry Market Report 2020: Impact of COVID-19 and the High Capital Costs are the Major Challenges for the Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Breakthroughs and Growth Opportunity in Digital Dentistry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service explores the various technology breakthroughs transforming dentistry and the growth opportunities of the digital dental solutions. The report also provides strategic recommendations to capitalize on the growing market.



Digital dentistry, the use of digital or computer-controlled dental technologies or devices for dental procedures, is finding applications in restorative, diagnostic as well as academic purposes. The digital solutions are transforming the speed, quality, and efficiency of the dental procedures. The research details the role played by the digital solutions in dentistry, the benefits and drawbacks the solutions and the emerging technologies and trends in the industry.



The report also explains the various segments of the digital dental solutions, its advantages over the conventional techniques, and also covers some of the remarkable innovations in these segments. An overview of the digital dentistry industry, its drivers, and challenges are explored in detail.



The current status of adoption of the digital solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Middle East, and Africa are analyzed. Growth opportunities of the intraoral scanners, 3D printers, artificial intelligence (AI)-based dental solutions and advanced visualization technologies are discussed. Strategic recommendations to succeed in the space are also put forth. In addition to the above, this research service also offers insights on the IP landscape and the key patents in the last five years.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Publisher's Perspective - Digital Dental Solutions are Revolutionizing Dentistry



2.0 Technology Snapshot

2.1 Digitalization - The New Era of Dentistry

2.2 Benefits of Digital Dentistry Outweighs its Drawbacks

2.3 New Technologies and Trends are Emerging in the Digital Dental Era

2.4 Technology Segmentation - Digital Dental Solutions Can be Categorized Based on its Function

2.4.1 Digital Dental Imaging Systems Have Become the Convention in Dentistry

2.4.2 Digital Dental Scanners Improve Patient Experience

2.4.3 Dental Milling Machines Aid Accuracy in Impressions

2.4.4 Dental 3D Printers Increase Operational Efficiency

2.4.5 Advanced Visualization Technologies Enable Dental Education and Patient Compliance



3.0 Digital Dentistry - Industry Overview and Assessment

3.1 Impact Mapping of Growth Drivers of the Digital Dentistry Industry

3.2 Increasing Population Requiring Dental Procedures and Their Increasing Demand for Better Comfort and Experience will be the Drivers

3.3 Advances in Digital Dental Solutions and Materials, and the Personalized Dental Care Enabled by the Solutions Will Drive the Industry

3.4 Impact Mapping of Growth Challenges of the Digital Dentistry Industry

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 and the High Capital Costs are the Major Challenges for the Industry

3.6 Digital Dental Solutions Require Special Training of Dental Staff

3.7 Digital Dentistry - Regional Adoption Trends

3.7.1 Case Study: Adoption of Digital Dental Solutions in North America

3.7.2 Case Study: Adoption of Digital Dental Solutions in Europe

3.7.3 Case Study: Adoption of Digital Dental Solutions in Asia

3.7.4 Case Study: Adoption of Digital Dental Solutions in Middle East and Africa

3.7.5 Case Study: Adoption of Digital Dental Solutions in Oceania



4.0 Technology Profiles

4.1 Technology Segment: Digital Imaging Systems

4.1.1 Versatile Imaging System with Extended Field of View

4.1.2 Hybrid X-ray Imaging System with High Diagnostic Flexibility

4.2 Technology Segment: Digital Dental Scanners

4.2.1 Accurate, High Speed, and Easy to Use Intraoral Scanner

4.2.2 Extra-oral Scanner with High Price Performance Value

4.3 Technology Segment: Dental Milling Machines

4.3.1 Wireless, Automated Milling Machines with Short Milling Times

4.3.2 Versatile Milling Machine for Diverse Dental Applications

4.4 Technology Segment: Dental 3D Printers

4.4.1 3D Printer with High Speed, Precision, and Material Versatility

4.4.2 Desktop 3D Printing with Remote Operation

4.5 Technology Segment: Advanced Visualization Technologies

4.5.1 Realistic Smile Design Using Augmented Reality

4.5.2 Augmented Reality for Dental Education



5.0 Growth Opportunities in the Digital Dentistry Industry

5.1.1 The Strategic Imperative

5.2 Adoption Trend in Developing Countries Does Not Meet The Technological Progress in Digital Solutions

5.3 Growth Opportunity 1: Intraoral Scanners to Enable Improved Patient Experience During Dental Visits

5.4 Growth Opportunity 2: 3D Printers to Enable High Accuracy, Precision, and Operational Efficiency

5.5 Growth Opportunity 3: AI-based Digital Dental Solutions to Enable Enhanced Dental Care

5.6 Growth Opportunity 4: Advanced Visualization Technologies to Enable Esthetic Planning and Dental Education

5.7 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Digital Dentistry Industry

5.8 Key Conclusions and Strategic Recommendations



6.0 Intellectual Property Landscape of Digital Dentistry

6.1 Increasing IP Activity Indicates Growing Interest in Digital Dental Solutions

6.2 Key Patents to Check



7.0 Key Industry Participants

7.1 Database of Key Industry Participants

