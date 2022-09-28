Global Digital Diabetes Management Market to Reach $21.9 Billion by 2030 at an 8% CAGR

Sep 28, 2022, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Diabetes Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring System, Smart Insulin Pen), by Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital diabetes management market size is expected to reach USD 21.90 billion by 2030, according to this report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030. Major factors contributing to the market growth are the growing incidences of diabetes globally, the increasing number of product launches, and innovation in technologies such as predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).
Data analytics and artificial intelligence are now an integral part of digital solutions for diabetics. AI is gaining rapid attention due to its ability to harness massive volumes of patient information. Digital diabetes management tools help patients analyze their glucose levels and pattern. They also help patients decide on food intake and dosage of insulin.
The number of smartphone apps for disease management has seen a monumental rise over the past few years, giving the market a major boost. For instance, in September 2019, Abbott entered into a non-exclusive partnership with Sanofi to integrate cloud-connected insulin pens (Sanofi) with FreeStyle Libre mobile application (Abbott) to ease the management process of diabetes.
The market growth is further augmented by the increasing prevalence of obesity, the growing aging population, and increasing awareness regarding diabetes preventive care. Moreover, the market is driven by the increasing number of active users of smart devices and the launch of new apps that allow patients to monitor their blood glucose. These apps use advanced technology for health care professionals and provide patients with better health outcomes.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Advent of Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Care Devices
- Increasing Number of Diabetes Patients
- Increasing Awareness About Diabetes Preventive Care
Market Restraints
- High Cost of Devices
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Digital Diabetes Management Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Digital Diabetes Management Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic
- Abbot
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Dexcom
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Bayer AG
- Lifescan, Inc.
- Dexcom, Inc
- Sanofi
- Insulet Corporation
- B Braun Melsungen AG
