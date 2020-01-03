Global Digital Diabetes Market Outlook to 2026: A $16+ Billion Industry Opportunity

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Diabetes Global Market-Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to analysis, digital diabetes global market expected to reach $16,329.6 million by 2026 growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The digital diabetes global market is segmented based on products, end-users and geography



The product market is further segmented into devices and apps and software. As estimated by the publisher, the devices global market is expected to grow at a mid single CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The apps and software global market is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to growing adoption of digital solutions such as cloud based software, technology advancements such as incorporating artificial intelligence to manage the diabetes are driving the market. However, privacy and data safety issues, stringent regulatory approvals, lack of reimbursement are restraining the market growth.



The digital diabetes devices global market by product type is segmented into SBGM, CGM, Smart Insulin Pumps, and Smart Insulin Pens



CGM accounted for the largest market revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing number of regulatory approvals for CGM systems; technological advancements in devices and other pipeline devices. SBGM products are further segmented into Smart Blood glucose meter, Blood glucose testing-strips, Lancets and control solution. Blood glucose testing-strips accounted largest revenue in 2019. CGM products are further segmented into glucose sensors and transmitter and receiver. Glucose sensor commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR due to increasing adoption of CGM systems, development of advanced CGM systems, and favourable government policies in developed countries promoting the adoption of CGM systems. The smart insulin pump products are further segmented into traditional insulin pump and patch pump. Traditional insulin pump held the largest revenue in 2019 and expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 and Patch pump is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The Digital diabetes end-user market is segmented into home care, hospitals & private clinics and others which include ambulatory setting, academic and research institutes



Homecare accounted for largest revenue in 2019. The largest revenue of this segment can be mainly attributed to technological advancements and a shift toward home care and self-management of diabetes, an increase in prevalence of diabetes disease, the improvement and acceptance of home care devices has increased. In addition, the growing focus of companies to increase awareness about diabetes and glucose management devices & apps are further driving the adoption in home care settings. Homecare is the fastest growing segment with projected high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to the increase of self management of diabetes using apps and software at home itself.



Geographical wise, the North America region commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026



Some of the driving factors are increased awareness of the benefits of using continuous glucose monitoring systems, growing diffusion of smart devices, increasing prevalence and incidences of diabetes due to obesity and better accessibility to technologies compared to other regions and presence of well-established distribution channels of the major players in this region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a double digit strong CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to a large pool of patients with diabetes, increasing patient awareness about diabetes, and increasing affordability of advanced treatment due to increasing prosperity.



The digital diabetes global market is a competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares and also acquiring companies for product expansion. Some of the key players in the digital diabetes global market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Dexcom, Inc. (U.S.), Insulet Corporation (U.S.), i-Sens, Inc (South Korea), Livongo Health, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), F.Hoffmann-LA Roche AG (Switzerland), Senseonics Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Tandem Diabetes Care (U.S.), and Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland).



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers And Opportunities

3.3.1.1 The Global Rise In The Prevalence And Incidence Of Diabetes

3.3.1.2 Technological Advancements In Digital Diabetes Devices

3.3.1.3 Growing Diffusion Of Smart Devices And Digital Platforms

3.3.1.4 Increasing R&D Investments

3.3.2 Restrains And Threats

3.3.2.1 High Cost Associated With The Products

3.3.2.2 Product Recalls

3.3.2.3 Inadequate Reimbursement

3.3.2.4 Strict Regulation Of Glucose Monitoring Devices By Regulatory Organizations Like The Fda And Others

3.3.2.5 Privacy Concern And Safety Issues In Digital Diabetes

3.4 Market Share Analysis

3.4.1 Digital Diabetes Global Market Share Analysis

3.4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitor (Cgm) Market Share Analysis

3.4.3 Smart Insulin Pump Market Share Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Affairs

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 India

3.5.5 Japan

3.6 Technological Advancements

3.6.1 Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning

3.7 Clinical Trials

3.8 Funding Scenario

3.9 Digital Diabetes - Deals, Approvals And New Product Launch

3.10 Approval

3.11 Fda And Ce Approved Diabetes Management Apps

3.12 Product Launch

3.13 Revenue Model

3.13.1 Introduction

3.13.2 Freemium Model

3.13.3 Third Party Payment Model

3.13.4 Different Revenue Streams Model

3.13.5 Lower Pricing Model

3.13.6 New Payment Model Or New Pricing Model

3.14 Porter'S Five Force Analysis

3.14.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.14.2 Threat Of Substitutes

3.14.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.14.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.14.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

3.15 Patent Analysis

3.16 Units Sold

3.16.1 Glucose Testing Strips Units Sold

3.16.2 Cgm Sensors Units Sold

3.16.3 Smart Insulin Pump Units Sold

3.16.4 Smart Insulin Pen Units Sold

3.17 Market Penetration



4 Digital Diabetes Global Market, By Products

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Devices

4.2.1 Smart Blood Glucose Monitoring(Sbgm)

4.2.1.1 Smart Blood Glucose Meter

4.2.1.2 Blood Glucose Testing Strips

4.2.1.3 Lancets

4.2.1.4 Others

4.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (Cgm)

4.2.2.1 Glucose Sensors

4.2.2.2 Transmitter And Receivers

4.2.3 Smart Insulin Pump

4.2.3.1 Traditional Insulin Pump

4.2.3.2 Patch Insulin Pump

4.2.4 Smart Insulin Pen

4.3 Apps And Software



5 Digital Diabetes Global Market, By End-Users

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Home Care

5.3 Hospitals And Private Clinics

5.4 Others



6 Regional Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 U.S.

6.2.2 Rest Of N.A.

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 France

6.3.3 Italy

6.3.4 Rest Of Europe

6.4 Asia - Pacific

6.4.1 Japan

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Rest Of Apac

6.5 Rest Of The World

6.5.1 Brazil

6.5.2 Rest Of Latin America

6.5.3 Middle East & Others



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Collaboration, Agreements And Partnerships

7.3 Approvals

7.4 New Product Launch

7.5 Acquisition

7.6 Expansion

7.7 Other Developments



8 Major Player Profiles

8.1 Abbott Laboratories

8.2 Dexcom Inc.

8.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

8.4 Insulet Corporation

8.5 I-Sens, Inc.

8.6 Livongo Health, Inc.

8.7 Medtronic PLC

8.8 Senseonics Holdings Inc.

8.9 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

8.10 Ypsomed Holding AG



List of Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Agamatrix Inc.

AirStrip Technologies

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Amalgam Rx, Inc.

Ambrosia System Inc

Apex Biotechnology corporation

Artelus

Arkray Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Azumio

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Beato

Becton, Dickinson & Company

BetaChek

Biochemical Systems International

Bioland Technology

Bionime Corporation

BioTelemetry Inc

Biotest Medical Corporation

Beurer GmbH

Beijing Dnurse Technologies Co.,Ltd.

BodyTel GmbH

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Brighter AB

Carematrix, Inc.

ChironX

Companion Medical Inc

DarIoHealth Corporation

Debiotech S.A.

Dexcom, Inc.

Diabeloop S.A.

Diabnext

Diafyt MedTech

Diamesco

Digital Medics Pty Ltd

Dottli

DreaMed Diabetes Ltd

Eli Lilly and Co.

Emperra Diabetes Care

EmsiG GmbH Co.

Entra Health systems

EOFlow

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

FIA Biomed GmbH

Fitscript LLC

Fooducate

Foracare, Inc.

Gendius

Genesis Health Technology

Glooko, Inc.

GlucoMe

Glucostratus Ltd

GlySens Incorporated

GlySure Limited

Glytec LLC

Greiner Bio -one

-one H2 Inc(Health2Sync)

Healthify Me

Heniz Herenz Medizinalbedarf GmbH

IDEAL LIFE INC.

i-Health Lab Inc.

IME-DC GmbH

Informed Data System Inc ( One Drop )

) Insulclock

Insulet Corporation

Intuity Medical, Inc

i-sens, Inc.

IXensor Company Ltd.

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co.,Ltd

Jiangsu Huida Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

Koninklijike Philips B.V.

L-Tac Medicare

Livongo Health, Inc.

Lobeck Medical AG

MEDISANA

Medtronic PLC

Medtrum Technologies, Inc.

NovoNordisk

Nu-beca & maxcellent Co.

OK Biotech Co., Ltd

Osang Health care co ltd

Owen Mumford

Pepex Biomedical, Inc.

Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc.

Philosys inc

Platinum equity (Life scan inc)

POPS Diabetes Care Inc

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

Saify Traders

Sanofi S.A.

Sarstedt

SD Biosensor

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Sensyne Health

Sirma Medical Systems

SMART Meter LLC

Social Diabetes, S.L.

Sooil Development Co., Ltd

Spike

Sweetch

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

Tandem Diabetes care

Tianjin Empecs Medical Device Co.,Ltd.

TidePool

Terumo Corporation

Trividea Health, Inc

Tyson bioresearch inc

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Valeritas Inc.

ViCentra B.V.

VirtaHealth Corp

VivaChek Laboratories, Inc.

Voluntis

WellDoc, Inc.

Wellspan Health

Ypsomed Holding AG

Zhejiang POCTech Co.,Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3w7yg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

