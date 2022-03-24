Global Digital Education Content Market Report 2022-2026 - How COVID-19 Sabbatical is Charting Path for Strong Foundation of Digital Learning in Education Space

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Education Content - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Education Content Market to Reach $108 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Education Content estimated at US$57.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period.

Digital learning has witnessed steady growth over the past decade, with the global COVID-19 pandemic providing a major fillip to the industry.

COVID-19 along with a number of socioeconomic factors like increasing cost of higher education, lifestyles of modern learners and equitable access to education is poised to help digital learning in garnering considerable attention in the coming years. The education industry is leveraging advanced technology related to online learning for democratizing education, motivating learners and optimizing outcomes.

The industry is also being transformed by increasing collaborations among e-learning companies, universities, colleges and governments to promote the idea of online education. Accessibility for online education becomes extremely imperative during the covid-19 pandemic crisis. In the evolving educational environment, several institutions are already using this education mode, while new technologies are being embraced and the requirement for institutions in prioritizing accessibility is becoming critical.



K-12, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$61.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Higher Education segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

A large number of students in the US and other nations had been already participating in digital learning from K-12 virtual or online education. COVID-19 has considerably accelerated the transition and is expected to pave way for increasing reliance on virtual K-12 schooling in the coming years.

The transition of higher education institutions toward the digital platform can be credited to several benefits, especially convenience and flexibility, which are expected to drive a large number of students to prefer online learning over the conventional classroom option.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $19 Billion by 2026

The Digital Education Content market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 9.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR. The e-learning market in developing regions is evolving into a dynamic growth sector as public universities, governments and local providers push into the market.

Digital Learning Libraries Offer Significant Opportunities

Creation of a Personalized Learning: A Key Criterion While Selecting Digital Content

Ranking of Factors for Vendor Selection for Digital Education Content (on a Scale of 1-10)

Technology Developments Bring in a Fundamental Transformation to Traditional Approaches

Digital Transformation in Higher Education

Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms

Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth

Higher User Engagement With Short Videos as Compared to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But Effective eLearning Video Content

Augmented Reality (AR) Makes eLearning More Engaging, and Interactive

Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and Personalized eLearning

Companies Turn towards Learning Experience Platform (LXP)

Rise in User Generated Content

Big Data Analytics to Optimize Learning Outcomes

Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth

Select e-Learning Products

Cloud: Growing Domain for Digital Learning Application Development & Delivery

Higher Acceptance of Open Educational Resource

MOOCs: New Form of Online Training

Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e-Learning

LMS: A Key Contributor to e-Learning

Mobile Learning & Micro-Learning for Modern Learners

M-Learning VAS Offers Support Structure for m-Learning

Rapid penetration of Smart Phones and Tablets Drive Growth

Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning

Devices Used to Access Digital Content in US Classrooms

Academic eLearning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in Classrooms

e-Learning Rides the BYOD to School Wave, With Smartphone Penetration Being the Highest in the 12+ Age Group of Children & Teens

