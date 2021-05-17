Global Digital English Language Learning Market to grow by USD 12.38 billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 17, 2021, 21:30 ET
The digital English language learning market is expected to grow by USD 12.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.
The report offers detailed analysis on the Value chain analysis and Offerings of vendors
The adoption of English as a global language, increased number of language learning start-ups, and increased flexibility offered by digital language courses are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as innovations in the wearable devices market, competition from MOOC providers, and focus on native languages will hamper the market growth.
Digital English Language Learning Market: End-user Landscape
Non-academic learners held the largest share of the market in 2020 and will continue to garner the same position during the forecast period.
Digital English Language Learning Market: Deployment Landscape
The on-premise deployment will continue to dominate the market in the long run.
Digital English Language Learning Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for digital English language learning in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Apollo Global Management Inc.
- Cambridge University Press
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- eSplice Ltd.
- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- Sanako Oy
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
