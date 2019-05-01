Global Digital Gaming Market with Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Gaming Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital gaming market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.7% and is expected to be worth $264.9 billion by 2023. The increased proliferation of smartphones and tablets is providing a considerable push to the gaming market globally. Also, the improvement in technology and the ease of access to internet connectivity have given an impetus to live games of MMO and eSports genres. The gaming companies are increasingly preferring digital distribution channels over physical distribution channels, as digital distribution allows easy purchase and downloading of digital content for different gaming platforms.

Segment insights:

The various platforms used for gaming are PC, mobile, and console. The mobile platform is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.1% during the 2018-2023 period, leading to a global revenue generation of $165.3 billion by 2023. The growth in mobile gaming can be attributed to the ease in use of mobile phones and the affordability of the feature-rich smartphones coupled with a reasonably good internet connection in most of the regions across the globe. Over the years, the gamers realized the convenience that mobile gaming offers over the console and PC games, leading to its wide adoption. While mobile gaming is gaining popularity, PC gaming is expected to decline in the years to come and will have an estimated market share of only 11.0% by 2023.

Regional insights:

The digital gaming market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the 2018-2023 period. Events such as eSports in the US is backed by astounding internet connectivity in the region. Asia-Pacific is the leading contributor to the global digital gaming market. It is expected to contribute $137.8 billion by 2023. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The key countries contributing to APAC's humongous revenue are China, South Korea, Japan, and India. The revenue contribution by Latin America is expected to be $6.9 billion by 2023. Both Sony and Microsoft have programs for their console markets in Latin America that are open to independent developers and small studios, which in turn is strengthening the console gaming in the region. The EMEA region is expected to capture a market share of 22.0% by 2023. The VR gaming segment is one of the most competitive spaces of gaming in Europe.

Companies covered

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

Take Two Interactive

Ubisoft

Zynga

Tencent

GungHo Online

Nintendo

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Global digital gaming - market introduction

Global digital gaming market - overview

Global digital gaming market - based on regions

Global digital gaming market - based on platform

Major platforms - based on regions

Competitive landscape

Conclusion

Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

GungHo Online

Microsoft Corporation

Nintendo

Sony Corporation

Take Two Interactive

Tencent

Ubisoft

Zynga

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gkkea

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

