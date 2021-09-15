Global Digital Grid Market Report 2021: Acceleration of the Digital Grid is Likely to Create Opportunities for Traditional T&D Players and Emerging Startups
Sep 15, 2021, 14:00 ET
The "Global Digital Grid (Sensors, Meters, Communications) Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study provides an overview of digital grid deployment initiatives globally. It also identifies the factors that will drive and pose challenges to the industry's move towards the digitalization of the transmission and distribution (T&D) network.
The global digital grid (sensors, meters, and communication) market is expected to generate a cumulative revenue of $86.95 billion during the forecast period (2021-2030).
This is expected to be driven by the rising need for grid efficiency improvements, the growing access to renewable energy, an aging infrastructure, and an increasing number of customer touchpoints through demand-side energy resources.
However, budgetary concerns - especially following a pandemic - and lack of awareness among utilities will challenge the market growth in the medium term.
While smart meters comprise the largest segment, grid line sensors comprise the fastest-growing one in the forecast period, with a CAGR of 10.2%. This is a highly competitive market with opportunities for traditional and new entrants.
The global digital grid market is very diverse, with the presence of global players like Landis+Gyr, EDMI, Siemens, GE, and ABB, and new entrants or standalone product/solution providers like Sentient Energy, Trilliant, Micatu, Awesense, and others.
The expected acceleration of the digital grid is likely to create revenue opportunities for both traditional T&D players and emerging startups in the industry.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?
- Which are the major growth regions for digital grid adoption globally?
- What are the growth opportunities in the global market for digital grid solution providers?
- What are some of the key Mega Trends that are likely to influence the growth of the digital grid industry in the next decade?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperative on the Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Findings
3. Research Scope, Objective, and Methodology
- Digital Grid Overview
- Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market, Scope of Analysis
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
- Competitive Landscape, Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market
4. Growth Trends
- Top Trends for the Digital Grid Industry in the New Decade (2021-2030)
- Trend 1 - Evolving Business Models
- Trend 2 - Growth in Platforms (VPP/DR/DERMS) to Integrate Demand-Side Resources
- Trend 3 - Growth in Adoption of Big Data/Analytics
- Trend 3 - CASE STUDY - Big Data/Analytics
- Trend 4 - Emergence of 5G for the Digital Grid Application
- Trend 5 - Increased Focus in Edge Intelligence to Maximize Capabilities
- Trend 5 - Smart Meters as Grid Intelligent Devices
- Trend 5 - Case Study - Edge Intelligence
- Trend 6 - Surge in Cybersecurity Investment in the Second Half of the Decade
- Trend 6 - Case Study - Middle Eastern Utility Company
- Trend 7 - Emergence of Blockchain in Digital Grid
- Trend 7 - Case Study - Blockchain
- The Impact of Trends across the Regions
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers for the Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market
- Driver 1 - A Growing Need for Efficiency Improvements Along the Grid
- Driver 2 - The Rise in Penetration of Renewables in the Power Generation Mix
- Driver 3 - Aging Grid Infrastructure drives Investment in Modernization Programs
- Driver 4 - Integration of Demand Side Energy in the Grid Network Urges Utilities to Adopt Modernization Programs
- Driver 5 - Liberalization of Power Sector Enables Grid Infrastructure Investments
- Growth Restraints in the Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market
- Restraints Analysis by the Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market
- Revenue Forecast, Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market
- Revenue Forecast by Segment, Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Europe
- Level of Smart Meter Penetration by Country, Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Asia-Pacific Excluding China
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, China
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, RoW
- Competitive Environment in the Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT to Enable T&D Equipment Integration Along the Grid to Strengthen Resiliency
- Growth Opportunity 2 - M&As between Strategic Competitors to Leverage Market Synergies
- Growth Opportunity 3 - As-a-service Business Models To Enable Superior Customer Experience
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Digital Marketing for Transformed Selling Process
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Awesense
- EDMI
- GE
- Landis+Gyr
- Micatu
- Sentient Energy
- Siemens
- Trilliant
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fgv9v
