Global Digital Grid Market Report 2021: Acceleration of the Digital Grid is Likely to Create Opportunities for Traditional T&D Players and Emerging Startups

This research study provides an overview of digital grid deployment initiatives globally. It also identifies the factors that will drive and pose challenges to the industry's move towards the digitalization of the transmission and distribution (T&D) network.

The global digital grid (sensors, meters, and communication) market is expected to generate a cumulative revenue of $86.95 billion during the forecast period (2021-2030).

This is expected to be driven by the rising need for grid efficiency improvements, the growing access to renewable energy, an aging infrastructure, and an increasing number of customer touchpoints through demand-side energy resources.

However, budgetary concerns - especially following a pandemic - and lack of awareness among utilities will challenge the market growth in the medium term.

While smart meters comprise the largest segment, grid line sensors comprise the fastest-growing one in the forecast period, with a CAGR of 10.2%. This is a highly competitive market with opportunities for traditional and new entrants.

The global digital grid market is very diverse, with the presence of global players like Landis+Gyr, EDMI, Siemens, GE, and ABB, and new entrants or standalone product/solution providers like Sentient Energy, Trilliant, Micatu, Awesense, and others.

The expected acceleration of the digital grid is likely to create revenue opportunities for both traditional T&D players and emerging startups in the industry.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

Which are the major growth regions for digital grid adoption globally?

What are the growth opportunities in the global market for digital grid solution providers?

What are some of the key Mega Trends that are likely to influence the growth of the digital grid industry in the next decade?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperative on the Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

3. Research Scope, Objective, and Methodology

Digital Grid Overview

Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market, Scope of Analysis

Research Background

Research Methodology

Competitive Landscape, Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market

4. Growth Trends

Top Trends for the Digital Grid Industry in the New Decade (2021-2030)

Trend 1 - Evolving Business Models

Trend 2 - Growth in Platforms (VPP/DR/DERMS) to Integrate Demand-Side Resources

Trend 3 - Growth in Adoption of Big Data/Analytics

Trend 3 - CASE STUDY - Big Data/Analytics

Trend 4 - Emergence of 5G for the Digital Grid Application

Trend 5 - Increased Focus in Edge Intelligence to Maximize Capabilities

Trend 5 - Smart Meters as Grid Intelligent Devices

Trend 5 - Case Study - Edge Intelligence

Trend 6 - Surge in Cybersecurity Investment in the Second Half of the Decade

Trend 6 - Case Study - Middle Eastern Utility Company

Trend 7 - Emergence of Blockchain in Digital Grid

Trend 7 - Case Study - Blockchain

The Impact of Trends across the Regions

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers for the Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market

Driver 1 - A Growing Need for Efficiency Improvements Along the Grid

Driver 2 - The Rise in Penetration of Renewables in the Power Generation Mix

Driver 3 - Aging Grid Infrastructure drives Investment in Modernization Programs

Driver 4 - Integration of Demand Side Energy in the Grid Network Urges Utilities to Adopt Modernization Programs

Driver 5 - Liberalization of Power Sector Enables Grid Infrastructure Investments

Growth Restraints in the Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market

Restraints Analysis by the Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market

Revenue Forecast, Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Europe

Level of Smart Meter Penetration by Country, Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Asia-Pacific Excluding China

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, China

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, RoW

Competitive Environment in the Digital Grid - Sensors, Meters, and Communications Market

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT to Enable T&D Equipment Integration Along the Grid to Strengthen Resiliency

Growth Opportunity 2 - M&As between Strategic Competitors to Leverage Market Synergies

Growth Opportunity 3 - As-a-service Business Models To Enable Superior Customer Experience

Growth Opportunity 4 - Digital Marketing for Transformed Selling Process

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Awesense

EDMI

GE

Landis+Gyr

Micatu

Sentient Energy

Siemens

Trilliant

