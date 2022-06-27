Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Analysis Report 2021-2025: Key Aspects of Digital Identity Programs and Potential Use Cases, Trends, Current Applications, and Future Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Growth Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The focus of the report is on the digital identification documents issued by governments and private sectors to uniquely identify people and efficiently run public and private welfare programs and other facilities.

This study discusses the key aspects of digital identity programs and identifies potential use cases, trends, current applications, and future opportunities across the critical national infrastructure, public safety & security, and banking & finance sectors. It also details the drivers, restraints, and trends and examines their impact on applications across the regions and segments covered.

All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study as it investigates the big picture perspectives of the digital identity market and provides insight into how the technology is set to evolve and influence the security market's growth.

Technology companies looking to feed into the digital transformation Mega Trends across the industries will also benefit from this study as it examines their potential role in the future of this market.

The study aims to provide public security & identity businesses with national-digital-identity-related market intelligence. It identifies the growth opportunities in the digital identity market and underlines the future outlook on opportunities across regions and segments.

The study will assess the global digital identity programs by identifying the following:

Market trends

Drivers and restraints

Key technologies and suppliers

Key developments by country and region

Known contracts and suppliers in digital identity market globally

Research Scope

Product Scope: Industry Mega Trends

Industry Mega Trends Geographic Scope: Global

Global End-user Segments: Critical national infrastructure, commercial, government, security

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Digital Identity Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Digital Identity Programs - Research Scope

Market Overview - Digital Identity Market

Requirement Overview - Digital Identity Market

Core Needs for Digital ID Systems

The Need for Unified National Identification Systems

Evolving Identity Crisis

Terrorism Driving Need for Robust Identity Management Solutions

Governments Adopting Digital Strategies

Evolution of Identity Authentication Techniques

Taxonomy of Biometrics Applications in Digital Identity Management

Authentication Approaches for Digital ID Programs

Digital Identity Process Breakdown

World Bank ID4D Initiative and Approach

Key Trends Across Sectors

Growth Drivers - Digital Identity Market

Growth Restraints - Digital Identity Market

2. Evolving Business Models - Identity-as-a-Service in the Private Sector

Digital-Identity-as-a-Service - Identification Everywhere

CLEAR - Airport Security Process Optimization

Onfido - Identity-Management-as-a-Service

Airport Security - Known Traveller Digital Identity System Powered by Blockchain

3. Regional Analysis

Major Digital Identity Initiatives and Investments

Market Analysis by Region - Digital Identity Market

Major National Digital Identity Programs

4. Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment - Digital Identity Market

Key Contracts for Digital Identity Management

5. Global Regulations for Digital Data Protection and Privacy

Data Protection and Privacy Regulations for Digital Identity Management

Legislative Trends - Mandates for Enhanced Security

Global Standards for Biometric Applications in Digital Identity Management

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Identity Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Cyber Security for Digital Identity, 2023

Growth Opportunity 2: Block Chain Powered Digital Identity Solutions, 2025

Block Chain Powered Digital Identity Management - Healthcare Security Application

Growth Opportunity 3: Portable Biometric Readers/Kiosks for Digital Identity Management, 2023

State of the Industry - Need for Portable Systems for Remote Credentialing/Digital Identity Verification

Growth Opportunities and Way Forward

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfv0qs

