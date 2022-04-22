Global Digital Industrial Platforms Market Report 2022: Partnerships and M&As among Different Market Participants to Achieve Increased Revenue and Market Share

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Industrial Platforms Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an understanding and comprehensive characterization of digital industrial platforms

The study will also

Define and describe market segmentation based on participants, offerings, verticals, and geographies

Offer a high-level overview of the current size and the projected growth of the market

Provide a complete picture of the key trends and challenges shaping the digital industrial platforms market

Furnish detailed information regarding the dynamics and the major factors influencing market growth (drivers and restraints)

Illustrate the competitive landscape of the market and mention the key participants in the ecosystem

Describe the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market behavior

Offer an overview of the legal, policy, and regulatory scenario along with the main global governmental initiatives

Analyze the growth opportunities universe in the digital industrial platforms market

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Industrial Platforms Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Introduction

Abstract

Study Objectives

Key Questions Answered

Target Audience

3. Digital Industrial Platforms

Brief History

Definition

Data-driven Businesses

Holistic Approach

Architecture and Connectivity

Infrastructure

Technology Ecosystem

Top Use-Cases

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Definition

Scope of Analysis and Key Takeaways

Market Segmentation - By Participant Category

Market Segmentation - By Platform Type

Market Segmentation - By Offering Type

Market Segmentation - By End User or Vertical Industry

Market Segmentation - By Geography

Market Growth - Forecast Assumptions

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Market Growth - Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Competitive Environment - Summary

Competitive Environment - Key Participants

Competitive Environment - Key Offerings

Digital Technology Challenges

Market Challenges

Digital Technology Trends

Market Trends

Digital Technology Enablers

Digital Technology Enablers - Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Government Initiatives

5. Key M&As and Partnerships (2021 - Q1 2022)

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Investment Focus Areas

Growth Opportunity 1: Increased Adoption of Robotics for Autonomous Operation

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships and M&As among Different Market Participants to Achieve Increased Revenue and Market Share

Growth Opportunity 3: Investments in Asset Performance and Field Service Management Technologies to Reduce Operating Costs

Growth Opportunity 4: Investments in Energy Management and Occupational Safety Technologies for HSE Compliance

Growth Opportunity 5: Investments in OT/IT New Communication Technologies for Data-driven Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 6: Green Energy and CO2 Footprint Reduction for Sustainable Business Practices

Growth Opportunity 7: Digitalization of Industry Knowledge for Expertise Retention and Increased Employee Productivity

Growth Opportunity 8: Investments in Edge Computing for Data Security and Storage Cost Reduction

7. Abbreviations and Acronyms

