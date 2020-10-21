Global Digital Inks Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Inks estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Solvent-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $801.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Digital Inks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$801.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



UV-Cured Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR



In the global UV-Cured segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$335.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$567.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$721 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 367-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avery Dennison Corporation

Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.

Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.

Braden Sutphin Ink Company

Cabot Corporation

Dip-Tech Digital Printing Technologies Ltd.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Independent Ink, Inc.

INX International Ink Co.

JK Group

Kiian Digital

Kiian Digital Kornit Digital Ltd.

Marabu GmbH & Co. KG

Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd.

Nazdar Ink Technologies

NUtec Digital Ink

Sensient Imaging Technologies SA

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA

SPGPrints BV

Sun Chemical Corporation

Torrecid Group

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

Wikoff Color Corporation

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Inks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Digital Inks Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Digital Inks Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Digital Inks Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Solvent-Based (Formulation) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Solvent-Based (Formulation) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Solvent-Based (Formulation) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Water-Based (Formulation) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Water-Based (Formulation) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Water-Based (Formulation) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: UV-Cured (Formulation) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: UV-Cured (Formulation) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: UV-Cured (Formulation) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Formulations (Formulation) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Formulations (Formulation) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Formulations (Formulation) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Advertising & Promotion (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Advertising & Promotion (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Advertising & Promotion (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Ceramic Tiles Printing (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Ceramic Tiles Printing (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Ceramic Tiles Printing (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Packaging (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Clothing & Household Textiles (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Clothing & Household Textiles (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Clothing & Household Textiles (Application) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Publication (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Publication (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Publication (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Digital Inks Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Digital Inks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Digital Inks Market in the United States by

Formulation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Digital Inks Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Digital Inks Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Digital Inks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Digital Inks Historic Market Review by

Formulation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Digital Inks Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Digital Inks Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Digital Inks Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Digital Inks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Formulation for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Digital Inks Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Formulation for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Inks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Digital Inks Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Digital Inks Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Digital Inks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Formulation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Digital Inks Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Digital Inks Market by Formulation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Digital Inks in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Digital Inks Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Digital Inks Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Digital Inks Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Digital Inks Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Digital Inks Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Digital Inks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020-2027



Table 62: Digital Inks Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Digital Inks Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Digital Inks Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Digital Inks Market in France by Formulation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Digital Inks Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Digital Inks Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Digital Inks Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Digital Inks Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Digital Inks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Digital Inks Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Digital Inks Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Digital Inks Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Digital Inks Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Digital Inks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Formulation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Digital Inks Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Digital Inks Market by Formulation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Digital Inks in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Digital Inks Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Digital Inks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Formulation for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Digital Inks Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Digital Inks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Digital Inks Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Digital Inks Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Digital Inks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Digital Inks Historic Market Review by

Formulation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Digital Inks Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Digital Inks Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Digital Inks Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Digital Inks Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Digital Inks Market in Russia by Formulation:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Digital Inks Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Digital Inks Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Digital Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020-2027



Table 104: Digital Inks Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown

by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Digital Inks Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Digital Inks Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Digital Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Digital Inks Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Digital Inks Market in Asia-Pacific by Formulation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Digital Inks Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Digital Inks Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Digital Inks Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Digital Inks Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Digital Inks Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Digital Inks Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Digital Inks Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Digital Inks Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Digital Inks Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Digital Inks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Digital Inks Historic Market Review by

Formulation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Digital Inks Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Digital Inks Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Digital Inks Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Digital Inks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Digital Inks Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 132: Digital Inks Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Digital Inks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Digital Inks Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Digital Inks Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Inks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Formulation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Digital Inks Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Inks Market Share

Analysis by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Digital Inks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Inks Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Digital Inks Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Digital Inks Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Digital Inks Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Digital Inks Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Digital Inks Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Formulation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Digital Inks Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Digital Inks Market by Formulation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Digital Inks in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Digital Inks Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Digital Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020-2027



Table 152: Digital Inks Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Digital Inks Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Digital Inks Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Digital Inks Market in Brazil by Formulation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Digital Inks Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Digital Inks Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Digital Inks Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Digital Inks Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Digital Inks Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Digital Inks Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Digital Inks Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Digital Inks Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Digital Inks Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Digital Inks Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Digital Inks Market in Rest of Latin America by

Formulation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Digital Inks Market Share

Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Digital Inks Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Digital Inks Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Digital Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Digital Inks Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Digital Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Digital Inks Historic Market by

Formulation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Digital Inks Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Digital Inks Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Digital Inks Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Digital Inks Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Digital Inks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Formulation for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Digital Inks Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Formulation for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Inks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Digital Inks Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Digital Inks Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Digital Inks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020-2027



Table 191: Digital Inks Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Digital Inks Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Digital Inks Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Digital Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Digital Inks Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Formulation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Digital Inks Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Digital Inks Market by Formulation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Digital Inks in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Digital Inks Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Digital Inks Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Formulation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Digital Inks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 204: Digital Inks Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Digital Inks Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Digital Inks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Digital Inks Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Digital Inks Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Digital Inks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Digital Inks Market Share

Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Digital Inks Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Digital Inks Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Digital Inks Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Digital Inks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Digital Inks Market in Africa by Formulation:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Digital Inks Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Digital Inks Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Digital Inks Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 118

