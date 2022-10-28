DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Insurance Platform - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market to Reach $186.4 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Insurance Platform estimated at US$102.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$186.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$132.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Digital Insurance Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured) -

Accenture plc

Appian Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Duck Creek Technologies

DXC Technology Company

EIS Group Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Majesco

Microsoft Corporation

Mindtree Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Prima Solutions SA

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Insurance Sector & Technological Sophistication: The Evolution over Years

Prioritizing Digital Engagement: Adapting to a New Normal

Intervention of Advanced Technology & Digital Platforms to Reshape Insurance Sector

Rising Adoption of Digital Engagement Technologies in Insurance Augurs Well

Chatbots Emerge as Prominent Elements in Digital Insurance Model

Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Encourage Adoption of Digital Insurance Model

Internet Penetration Rate (%) Worldwide: April 2020

Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Widens Prospects

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Northbound Trajectory in eCommerce & mCommerce Enthuses the Digital Insurance Marketplace

Global B2C eCommerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

Retail mCommerce Sales as % of Retail eCommerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Growing Emphasis on Customer Self-Service & On-Demand Economy to Aid Wider Uptake

Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention Assurances: Need of the Hour

Growing Focus on Eco-Friendly & Paper-Less Business Processes to Benefit the Market

AI & ML to Rev Up the Relevance of Digital Insurance Model

Digital Insurance Model to Gain Impetus from Blockchain Technology

FinTech & Big Data Trends Encourage Market Expansion

Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbs6n4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets