Global Digital Language Learning Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027: Initiatives From Various Governments to Implement English Language Learning Programs

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Language Learning Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Language Type; Deployment Type; Business Type; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital language learning market accounted for US$ 5.69 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 17.18 Bn by 2027.



Growth in recent years in the digital language learning market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of digital learning across various sectors. Asia-Pacific region is observed to garner the highest market share in the digital language learning market.



Education is one of the promising sectors for the rapid evolution of digitalization in developed and developing countries. Developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are witnessing high demand for digitalized education. The schools in China, South Korea, Australia, and China aimed at preparing their students to excel in the rapidly digitalizing world.



The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving digital language learning in developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India. India is one of the prominent countries where digitalization in the educational sector is booming at present, and the same is anticipated to create a huge market in the coming years. Digitalized language learning involves several techniques to enhance students' ability to learn, speak, and write other languages.



A few of such techniques include online courses, online examination, digital textbooks, and animation. Digitalized education has modernized the educational sector in various countries, and several others developing countries are in the process of adopting this trend to prepare their students to meet the standards of the education and corporate sectors in western countries. The digital language learning market is gaining pace on the back of the rising digitalization in the education sector.



The government of several nations worldwide are taking initiatives to support and promote the development and adoption of digital language learning in their respective countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Digital Language Learning Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis



5. Digital Language Learning Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Asian Students Migrating to Western Countries

5.1.2 Digitalization Across Schools and Universities

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Risk of Piracy with Offline Content and Data Security with Online Content

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Initiatives From Various Governments to Implement English Language Learning Programs

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Leveraging Advanced and Simplified Technologies to Attract Students toward Digital Education

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Digital Language Learning Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Digital Language Learning Market Overview

6.2 Global Digital Language Learning Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - 2018



7. Digital Language Learning Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Language Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 English

7.3 Mandarin

7.4 Spanish Language

7.5 German Language

7.6 Other Language



8. Digital Language Learning Market - By Deployment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cloud-Based

8.3 On-Premises



9. Digital Language Learning Market Analysis - By Business Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Business-To-Business

9.3 Business-To-Customer



10. Digital Language Learning Market Analysis - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Academic

10.3 Non-Academic



11. Digital Language Learning Market- Geographical Analysis



12. Digital Language Learning Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 New Development



13. Company Profiles



