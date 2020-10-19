Global Digital Logistics Markets, 2020-2025 - Slow Adoption Due to High Capital Investment

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Logistics Market by Solution (Asset Management, Warehouse Management, Data Management and Analytics, Security, Network Management), Service, Function (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital logistics market size is expected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2020 to USD 46.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period.



The rise in e-commerce activities requires logistics providers to operate faster and more efficiently to rapidly process small individual orders. Online customers expect order accuracy, same-day or same-hour delivery, and free returns. E-commerce companies are exploring ways to reduce order delivery times and operational costs.



The e-commerce industry drives the demand for transparency, affordability, convenience, and speed in delivery as well as compelling frictionless returns. To cater to this need, it is essential to create new business models and solutions by digitalizing the logistics operations, automating material handling system, warehouse management system, and distribution management system.

The following key digital logistics vendors are profiled in the report:

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP ( Germany )

) AT&T (US)

Intel (US)

Infosys ( India )

) Honeywell (US)

Eurotech S.P.A ( Italy )

) HCL Technologies ( India )

) ORBCOMM (US)

Cloud Logistics (US)

Freightgate (US)

Blue Yonder (US)

Digilogistics ( China )

) WebXpress ( India )

) Ramco Systems ( India )

) Logisuite (US)

Impinj (US)

Intersec ( France )

) ICAT Logistics (US)

Magaya (US)

Softlink ( India )

) Samsung SDS ( South Korea )

) Hexaware ( India )

) Tech Mahindra ( India )

) Advantech ( Taiwan )

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Digital Logistics Market

4.2 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Country

4.3 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Market Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Digital Transformation in the Logistics Industry

5.1.1.2 Increasing Volume and Velocity of Data in the Logistics Industry

5.1.1.3 Exponential Growth in the Ecommerce Industry

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Growing Concerns for Data Security

5.1.2.2 Lack of Uniform Governance Standard in the Fragmented Logistics Industry

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform the Logistics Industry

5.1.3.2 Increasing the Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology

5.1.3.3 Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Training and Upskilling Required to Prepare Existing Logistics Workers for Changing Tasks

5.1.4.2 Slow Adoption of Digital Logistics Solution Due to High Capital Investment

5.2 Case Study Analysis

5.3 Disruptive Technologies

5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.3.2 Big Data and Analytics

5.3.3 Augmented Reality

5.3.4 Gps

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Average Selling Price Trend

5.7 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Digital Logistics

5.7.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis



6 Digital Logistics Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction



7 Digital Logistics Market Analysis, by Solution

7.1 Solutions

7.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Asset Management

7.2.1 Asset Tracking and Management

7.2.2 Predictive Asset Maintenance and Monitoring

7.3 Warehouse Management

7.4 Data Management and Analytics

7.5 Security

7.6 Network Management



8 Digital Logistics Market, by Service

8.1 Services

8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Planning and Consulting

8.3 Deployment and Integration

8.4 Support and Maintenance



9 Digital Logistics Market Analysis, by Function

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Function: COVID-19 Impact

9.1.2 Function: Market Drivers

9.2 Warehouse Management

9.3 Transportation Management

9.4 Workforce Management



10 Digital Logistics Market, by Deployment Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

10.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

10.2 Cloud

10.3 On-Premises



11 Digital Logistics Market, by Organization Size

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

11.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers

11.2 Large Enterprises

11.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



12 Digital Logistics Market, by Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Retail and Ecommerce

12.2.1 Retail and Ecommerce: COVID-19 Impact

12.2.2 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers

12.3 Manufacturing

12.4 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

12.5 Energy and Utilities

12.6 Aerospace and Defense

12.7 Automotive

12.8 Other Verticals



13 Digital Logistics Market, by Region



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Evaluation Framework

14.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

14.4 Historical Revenue Analysis

14.4.1 Introduction

14.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020

14.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

14.6.1 Star

14.6.2 Emerging Leader

14.6.3 Pervasive

14.6.4 Participant

14.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

14.7.1 Progressive Companies

14.7.2 Responsive Companies

14.7.3 Dynamic Companies

14.7.4 Starting Blocks



15 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g943fu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

