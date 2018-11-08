Global Digital Marketing Agency Just Media Launches New Content Creation Hub, Adds Key Executives & Creative Talent

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Media, Inc., an innovative global digital marketing services agency, is excited to announce the launch of a new content creation hub focused on aligning content with media to boost performance. Daniel Lorenze has joined the agency of Head of Content Creation, partnered with Elizabeth Dawson as Creative Director, to establish this new service in-house. Both are highly awarded, lauded by their clients and have the added benefit of working together at other agencies for the past eight years.

This content creation hub will be fueled by a dedicated creative team that will leverage technology to deliver quick turnaround, high quality, low cost creative content. This fresh approach to generating creative content aims to be more flexible, nimble, and effective, without compromising quality. In the first month of initiating this strategy Just Media is already delivering expanded creative content services to four of its media clients. This is Just the beginning.

Daniel is a highly talented creative with over 15+ experience — most recently an 8-year tenure at Havas San Francisco. He brings a unique background that combines design and creative direction with a fine art photography education and deep content studio experience. During his time at Havas, Daniel built out the agency's content creation studio – pioneering a new mindset about about creating relevant, cost effective, high quality creative that can be executed quickly. He was one of the three key creatives who developed award winning work for Citrix. Notable clients include: Applied Materials, Freescale Semiconductor, Citrix, Seagate Technology, Genentech, BioMarin, Sutter Health, Sony Playstation (Twisted Metal, and PS Vita), Stainmaster Carpets, Krusteaz, Buckwild, and Tria Beauty.

Elizabeth's career has been marked by great success in the UK, Canada, and the United States. She is a true star, having won most of the industry's major creative awards and having become a Creative Director at 24. During her time in the advertising industry, Elizabeth has developed successful campaigns for technology clients including Citrix, Seagate Technology, Symantec, Freescale Semiconductor, Applied Materials, and Swisscom. Elizabeth has also created award-winning work for the likes of Coca-Cola, IKEA, eBay, Visa, HSBC, PayPal, Cathay Pacific, Century 21, and Miller Brewing.

"The arrival of Elizabeth and Daniel truly marks a milestone event here at Just Media. We are excited to add award winning creative talent such as Elizabeth and Daniel to help launch the new Content Creation Hub," said Brandon Friesen, agency CEO. "With a name like Just Media, our goal is not to become a traditional creative shop. Our clients are demanding a new approach. With these experienced additions, we can now orchestrate creative content that boosts media activation based on the hyper-targeting available in the market today. By using data and audience intelligence to align creative content with media, we can ultimately provide better-performing solutions for our clients."

To further help support the agency's financial growth and profitability, Joe Parente has joined the team as Chief Financial Officer. Joe will oversee the agency's finances, corporate development, financial planning and analysis and accounting to support the continued growth of Just Media.

Joe brings with him more than 20 years of experience and an extensive background in driving financial excellence in the advertising industry and public sector. He possesses expertise in financial planning, organizing projects, exemplary leadership skills with deep expertise of financial operations in the advertising industry. Prior to joining Just Media, Joe was the Chief Financial Officer at Hero Digital and Director of Finance, NA & APAC at Essence. Joe has vast experience in developing financial teams and structures from the ground up. Before diving into the advertising industry, Joe was managing finances for clients in the public sector at Shea Labagh Dobberstein.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Joe's experience join the agency in the role of CFO to help drive Just Media's continued financial growth and profitability," said Brandon Friesen, agency CEO. "Joe's extensive financial background, proven leadership skills, dedication to transparency and integrity will help contribute to Just Media's continued momentum."

ABOUT JUST MEDIA: Just Media is an innovative Media and Marketing Services agency that was built from the ground up to ensure cohesive and integrated media perspectives. At Just Media, we dedicate ourselves to go above and beyond for our clients by providing innovation that serves a purpose. We create growth for brands and people in the age of technology. We believe media performs at its optimal best when it is completely in sync with the content populating it. With this in mind, we launched a content creation hub which will deliver on this philosophy of boosting media performance. We operate under the assumption that leading with values is good for business and the world around us. We are Just.

