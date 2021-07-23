Global Digital Marketing Software Market (2021 to 2026) - by Solution, Type, Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Deployment and Geography

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Marketing Software Market (2021-2026) Solution, Type, Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Deployment, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Marketing Software Market is estimated to be USD 68.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 150 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.9%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors, such as the growing need for increasing sales efficiency and optimizing marketing campaigns have led to be a driving factor for the growth of the digital marketing software market. Moreover, the growing demand for marketing analytics followed by the increasing demand for automation of routine activities is further supporting the growth of the market.



However, factors such as lack of skilled labor in handling the market software and security concerns are likely to restrain the market growth of the digital marketing software market. Moreover, technological advancement with the deployment of cloud-based deployments and growing market demand for social media marketing is further likely to create opportunities for the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Digital Marketing Software Market is segmented further based on Solution, Type, Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Deployment, and Geography.



By Solution, the market is classified as CRM Software, Email Marketing, Social Media, Search Marketing, Content Management Software, Marketing Automation, Campaign Management Digital Marketing Software, and others. Amongst all, the CRM software is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Type, the market is classified as Interaction systems, Data and analytics systems, Content production & management, and Management & administration-oriented apps. Amongst all, the interaction systems are estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Service, the market is classified as Professional Services and Managed Services. Amongst the two, the managed services are estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecasted period.



By Organizational Size, the market is classified as Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Amongst the two, the large enterprises are estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Deployment, the market is classified as on-premise and cloud deployment. Amongst the two, the cloud-based deployment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Industry Vertical, the market is classified as BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecom and IT, Travel, and Hospitality and others. Amongst all, the media and the entertainment industry are estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Geography, APAC is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. Adobe has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Workfront, the leading work management platform for marketers, for USD 1.5 billion. 9th November 2020

2. Salesforce has planned to acquire Slack Technologies, Inc., an innovative enterprise communications platform. This acquisition shall enable Slack to integrate with Salesforce cloud and bring about changes in the enterprise software platform. 1st December 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Adobe, Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hubspot Inc., IBM Corporation, Marketo Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation; Salesforce.com, Inc. SAP SE and SAS Institute, Inc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Digital Marketing Software Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Need for increasing sales efficiency and optimizing marketing campaigns

4.2.1.2 Growing demand for marketing analytics

4.2.1.3 Increasing demand for automating routine marketing activities to reduce cost

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Lack of skills and training

4.2.2.2 Security and privacy issues

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Technological advancements

4.2.3.2 Rise in social media marketing and mobile marketing

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Slower adoption by marketing teams to marketing software platforms

4.2.4.2 Complexities of enterprise requirements

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 CRM Software

6.3 Email Marketing

6.4 Social Media

6.5 Search Marketing

6.6 Content Management Software

6.7 Marketing Automation

6.8 Campaign Management Digital Marketing Software

6.9 Others



7 Global Digital Marketing Software, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Interaction systems

7.3 Data and analytics systems

7.4 Content production & management

7.5 Management & administration oriented apps



8 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Professional Services

8.2.1 Support and Maintenance

8.2.2 System Integration

8.2.3 Testing and Optimization

8.2.4 Training and Education

8.3 Managed Services



9 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud



10 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



11 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Industry Verticals

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3 Transportation and Logistics

11.4 Consumer Goods and Retail

11.5 Education

11.6 Healthcare

11.7 Manufacturing

11.8 Media and Entertainment

11.9 Telecom and IT

11.10 Travel and Hospitality

11.11 Others



12 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 South America

12.3.1 Brazil

12.3.2 Argentina

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 UK

12.4.2 France

12.4.3 Germany

12.4.4 Italy

12.4.5 Spain

12.4.6 Rest of Europe

12.5 Asia-Pacific

12.5.1 China

12.5.2 Japan

12.5.3 India

12.5.4 Indonesia

12.5.5 Malaysia

12.5.6 South Korea

12.5.7 Australia

12.5.8 Russia

12.5.9 Rest of APAC

12.6 Rest of the World

12.6.1 Qatar

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 South Africa

12.6.4 United Arab Emirates

12.6.5 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

13.3.4 Investments & Funding



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Adobe Systems

14.2 Oracle

14.3 SAP

14.4 Salesforce

14.5 IBM Corporation

14.6 Marketo Inc

14.7 HubSpot Inc

14.8 Microsoft

14.9 SAS Institute

14.10 Act-On Software

14.11 Google LLC

14.12 Teradata Corporation

14.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

14.14 SimplyCast



15 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4axotv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

