Global Digital Oilfield Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Oilfield Market By Process (Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Reservoir Optimization, and Others), By Solution (Instrumentation & Automation Vs. IT Services), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023



According to "Global Digital Oilfield Market By Process, By Solution, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023" digital oilfield market stood is forecast to surpass $ 18 billion by 2023.Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for oil and gas, rising investment in offshore exploration & production activities and growing consolidation in the digital oilfield industry.



Moreover, rising need to reduce downtime and non-productive time by real time monitoring of operations is further expected to fuel demand for digital oilfield across the globe in the coming years.Additionally, anticipated rise in crude oil prices and innovations in digital oilfield technologies is likely to steer market growth during the forecast period.



Few of the major players operating in the global digital oilfield market include Schlumberger Limited, The Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes, Weatherford International Plc, Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Accenture PLC, Siemens AG, and International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation.



"Global Digital Oilfield Market By Process, By Solution, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023" discusses the following aspects of digital oilfield market globally:

• Digital Oilfield Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Process (Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Reservoir Optimization, and Others), By Solution (Instrumentation & Automation Vs. IT Services), By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with digital oilfield distributor, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



