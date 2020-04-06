Global Digital OOH Industry

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital OOH market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.9%. Billboard, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.5 Billion by the year 2025, Billboard will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798366/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over Â US$365 Million to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Â Over US$835.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Billboard will reach a market size of US$967.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adams Outdoor Advertising

AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd

APG|SGA SA

Bell Media

Broadsign International LLC

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Daktronics, Inc.

Global

JCDecaux Group

Lamar Advertising Company

oOh!media Limited

Outfront Media, Inc.

Pattison Outdoor Advertising

Primedia Outdoor

StrÃƒÂ¶er SE & Co. KGaA.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798366/?utm_source=PRN



DIGITAL OOH MCP11

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Digital OOH

Digital OOH: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

A Brief Overview of Trends Shaping the DOOH Market

Product Segment Analysis

Digital Billboards: Prominent Category

Digital Billboards Vs. Traditional Billboards

Transit Media Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Rising Demand for Street Furniture

Some Forms of Street Furniture

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

Exhibit 1: World Digital OOH Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Exhibit 2: World Digital OOH Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Digital OOH Market

Exhibit 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Landscape

Digital OOH: Fragmented Marketplace

Recent Market Activity

Exhibit 4: Global Outdoor Advertising Competitor Revenues in US$ Billion





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Adams Outdoor Advertising (USA)

AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

APG|SGA SA (Switzerland)

Bell Media (Canada)

Broadsign International LLC (Canada)

Ayuda Media Systems (Canada)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Daktronics, Inc. (USA)

Global (UK)

JCDecaux Group (France)

Lamar Advertising Company (USA)

oOh!media Limited (Australia)

Outfront Media, Inc. (USA)

Pattison Outdoor Advertising (Canada)

Primedia Outdoor (South Africa)

StrÃ¶er SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising Creates Fertile Environment for Digital OOH

A Note on Evolution of Outdoor Advertising

Exhibit 5: World Outdoor Advertising Expenditure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Exhibit 6: Breakdown World Outdoor Advertising Expenditure (in %) by Region/Country for the Year 2019

Leading Advertisers in OOH Spending Globally

Digital OOH Rides on the Urbanization Wave

Exhibit 7: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Exhibit 8: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Exhibit 9: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Urban Skyscrapers with Building Wrap Screens Drive Adoption

Increased Vehicular Traffic in Urban Territories Augurs Well

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Drive Next Wave of Growth in DOOH

Exhibit 10: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Exhibit 11: Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/Region for the Year 2019

Airports: Niche Segment

Smart Airports to Widen Airport DOOH

Exhibit 12: World Smart Airport Investments (in US$ Million) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Programmatic Approach Steps In to Instigate Broad-based Opportunities for Digital OOH

Fragmented In-Home Advertising Extends Opportunities

Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum

Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to Digital OOH

AI and Data Analytics Come to the Fore to Enhance DOOH Capabilities

Smartboards Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads

Gesture Technology Proliferates the DOOH Vertical

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen Glad-vertising

Eco-Friendly Designs, Sleeker Hardware & Smarter Software Proliferate DOOH Domain

Issues & Challenges

Lack of Measurement: A Key Impediment

Unconventional Pricing Models

Issues with Targeting & Attribution

Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels

Municipal Contracts: Inducing Uncertainty into Business

Unfavorable Regulations for Outdoor Advertising

Competition from Established & Emerging Forms of Advertising: A Challenge to Reckon With





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Digital OOH Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Digital OOH Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2014-2017

Table 3: Digital OOH Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Billboard (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Billboard (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2014 to 2017

Table 6: Billboard (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Transit (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Transit (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2014 to 2017

Table 9: Transit (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Street Furniture (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Street Furniture (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2014 to 2017

Table 12: Street Furniture (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2014 to 2017

Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Outdoor (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Outdoor (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2014-2017

Table 18: Outdoor (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Indoor (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Indoor (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2014 to 2017

Table 21: Indoor (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Commercial (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Commercial (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2014-2017

Table 24: Commercial (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Infrastructural (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Infrastructural (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2014-2017

Table 27: Infrastructural (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Institutional (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Institutional (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2014-2017

Table 30: Institutional (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Verticals (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Verticals (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2014-2017

Table 33: Other Verticals (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Exhibit 13: US Outdoor Advertising Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Exhibit 14: Billboard Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019

The United States: Major Market for Digital OOH

Prominent Market Drivers

Digital Billboards Continue to Grow in Prominence

Technology Developments Sharpen Growth in Digital Billboards Vertical

Banking & Financial Services Firms Rely on DOOH

Tough Regulatory Stance: Major Challenge

Advertising Market Data

Exhibit 15: US Advertising Market by Medium (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Ad Spending for Digital, Outdoor, Print, Radio and Television

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Digital OOH Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Digital OOH Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2014-2017

Table 36: United States Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Digital OOH Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Digital OOH Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2014-2017

Table 39: Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Digital OOH Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Digital OOH Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2014-2017

Table 42: Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Advertising Market Overview

Exhibit 16: Canadian Advertising Market by Medium (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Ad Spending for Digital, Print, Radio, Television and Outdoor

Market Analytics

Table 43: Canadian Digital OOH Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Digital OOH Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2014-2017

Table 45: Digital OOH Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Digital OOH Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Digital OOH Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2014-2017

Table 48: Canadian Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Digital OOH Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Digital OOH Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for 2014-2017

Table 51: Canadian Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Advertising Market Overview

Exhibit 17: Japanese Advertising Market by Medium (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Ad Spending for Digital, Print, Radio, Television and Outdoor

Market Analytics

Table 52: Japanese Market for Digital OOH: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Digital OOH Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2014-2017

Table 54: Japanese Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Digital OOH Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 57: Digital OOH Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese Digital OOH Market in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 60: Digital OOH Market Share Shift in Japan by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Advertising Market Overview

Exhibit 18: Chinese Advertising Market by Medium (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Ad Spending for Digital, Print, Radio, Television and Outdoor

Digital Format Challenges Static Billboard Advertising

Regulatory Issues

Market Analytics

Table 61: Chinese Digital OOH Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 63: Chinese Digital OOH Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Digital OOH Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 66: Chinese Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Digital OOH Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 69: Chinese Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 70: European Digital OOH Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Digital OOH Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2014-2017

Table 72: European Digital OOH Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Digital OOH Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 74: Digital OOH Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2014-2017

Table 75: European Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Digital OOH Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Digital OOH Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2014-2017

Table 78: European Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Digital OOH Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 80: Digital OOH Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2014-2017

Table 81: European Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: Digital OOH Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Digital OOH Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 84: French Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Digital OOH Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Digital OOH Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 87: French Digital OOH Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Digital OOH Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Digital OOH Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 90: French Digital OOH Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2014, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Advertising Market Overview

Exhibit 19: German Advertising Market by Medium (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Ad Spending for Digital, Print, Radio, Television and Outdoor

Outdoor Spending Still Insignificant

Market Analytics

Table 91: Digital OOH Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 93: German Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Digital OOH Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Digital OOH Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 96: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Digital OOH Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Digital OOH Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 99: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: Italian Digital OOH Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 102: Italian Digital OOH Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Digital OOH Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 105: Italian Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Digital OOH Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 108: Italian Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Advertising Market Data

Exhibit 20: UK Advertising Market by Medium (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Ad Spending for Digital, Print, Radio, Television and Outdoor

Market Analytics

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Digital OOH: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Digital OOH Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2014-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Digital OOH Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 114: Digital OOH Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Digital OOH Market in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 117: Digital OOH Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Advertising Market Data

Exhibit 21: Spanish Advertising Market by Medium (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Ad Spending for Digital, Print, Radio, Television and Outdoor

Market Analytics

Table 118: Spanish Digital OOH Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Digital OOH Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2014-2017

Table 120: Digital OOH Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Digital OOH Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Digital OOH Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2014-2017

Table 123: Spanish Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish Digital OOH Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Digital OOH Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for 2014-2017

Table 126: Spanish Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Digital OOH Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Digital OOH Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2014-2017

Table 129: Russian Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Digital OOH Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Digital OOH Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2014-2017

Table 132: Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Digital OOH Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Digital OOH Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2014-2017

Table 135: Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Digital OOH Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 137: Digital OOH Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2014-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Digital OOH Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Digital OOH Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2014-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Digital OOH Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 143: Digital OOH Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2014-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Digital OOH Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 146: Digital OOH Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2014-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Digital OOH Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Digital OOH Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Digital OOH Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Digital OOH Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Digital OOH Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Digital OOH Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Digital OOH Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Digital OOH Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2014, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Advertising Market Overview

Exhibit 22: Australian Advertising Market by Medium (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Ad Spending for Digital, Print, Radio, Television and Outdoor

Market Analytics

Table 157: Digital OOH Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 159: Australian Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Digital OOH Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Digital OOH Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 162: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Digital OOH Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Digital OOH Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 165: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in Australia by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Advertising Market: An Overview

Exhibit 23: Indian Advertising Market by Medium (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Ad Spending for Digital, Print, Radio, Television and Outdoor

Digitization Wave Sets In

Mall Advertising: Picking Pace

SMEs Move to Advertise on Premium Billboards

Market Analytics

Table 166: Indian Digital OOH Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Digital OOH Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2014-2017

Table 168: Digital OOH Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Digital OOH Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Digital OOH Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2014-2017

Table 171: Indian Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian Digital OOH Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Digital OOH Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for 2014-2017

Table 174: Indian Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Advertising Market Data

Exhibit 24: South Korean Advertising Market by Medium (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Ad Spending for Digital, Print, Radio, Television and Outdoor

Market Analytics

Table 175: Digital OOH Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 177: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Digital OOH Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 180: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Digital OOH Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 183: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital OOH: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Digital OOH Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2014-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital OOH Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 189: Digital OOH Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital OOH Market in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 192: Digital OOH Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Digital OOH Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 194: Digital OOH Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2014-2017

Table 195: Latin American Digital OOH Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Digital OOH Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 198: Latin American Digital OOH Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Digital OOH Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 201: Latin American Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Digital OOH Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 204: Latin American Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Digital OOH Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 206: Digital OOH Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2014-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Digital OOH Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 209: Digital OOH Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2014-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Digital OOH Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 212: Digital OOH Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2014-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Advertising Market Overview

Exhibit 25: Brazilian Advertising Market by Medium (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Ad Spending for Digital, Print, Radio, Television and Outdoor

Market Analytics

Table 214: Digital OOH Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Digital OOH Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Digital OOH Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Digital OOH Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Digital OOH Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 220: Digital OOH Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Digital OOH Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Digital OOH Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2014, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Advertising Market Data

Exhibit 26: Mexican Advertising Market by Medium (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Ad Spending for Digital, Print, Radio, Television and Outdoor

Market Analytics

Table 223: Digital OOH Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 225: Mexican Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Digital OOH Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Digital OOH Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 228: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Digital OOH Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Digital OOH Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 231: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Digital OOH Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Digital OOH Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2014-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Digital OOH Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Digital OOH Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2014-2017

Table 237: Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Digital OOH Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Digital OOH Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2014-2017

Table 240: Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Digital OOH Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 242: Digital OOH Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2014-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Digital OOH Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Digital OOH Historic Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2014-2017

Table 246: Digital OOH Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2014,2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Digital OOH Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Digital OOH Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2014-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Digital OOH Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: Digital OOH Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for 2014-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 253: Iranian Market for Digital OOH: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Digital OOH Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2014-2017

Table 255: Iranian Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Iranian Digital OOH Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 258: Digital OOH Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Iranian Digital OOH Market in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 261: Digital OOH Market Share Shift in Iran by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 262: Israeli Digital OOH Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 263: Digital OOH Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2014-2017

Table 264: Israeli Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Digital OOH Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 266: Digital OOH Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2014-2017

Table 267: Israeli Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Israeli Digital OOH Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 269: Digital OOH Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2014-2017

Table 270: Israeli Digital OOH Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Digital OOH Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Digital OOH Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2014, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 275: Digital OOH Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Saudi Arabian Demand for Digital OOH in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 278: Digital OOH Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 279: Saudi Arabian Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 280: Digital OOH Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: United Arab Emirates Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 282: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: Digital OOH Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: United Arab Emirates Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 285: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 286: Digital OOH Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 287: United Arab Emirates Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 288: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 289: Digital OOH Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: Rest of Middle East Digital OOH Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2014-2017

Table 291: Rest of Middle East Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Digital OOH Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: Rest of Middle East Digital OOH Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2014-2017

Table 294: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 295: Digital OOH Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 296: Rest of Middle East Digital OOH Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2014-2017

Table 297: Digital OOH Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Outdoor Advertising in Africa: A Review

Nigeria: Outdoor Advertising Market on the Rise

Kenya: Opposition to Outdoor Advertising

Market Analytics

Table 298: African Digital OOH Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 299: Digital OOH Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2014-2017

Table 300: African Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: African Digital OOH Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 302: Digital OOH Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2014-2017

Table 303: Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 304: African Digital OOH Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 305: Digital OOH Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2014-2017

Table 306: Digital OOH Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Vertical: 2014 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 45)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798366/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

