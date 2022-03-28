Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 621

Companies: 45 - Players covered include Adams Outdoor Advertising; AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd; APG|SGA SA; Ayuda Media Systems; Bell Media; Broadsign International LLC; Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.; Daktronics, Inc.; Global; JCDecaux Group; Lamar Advertising Company; oOh!media Limited; Outfront Media, Inc.; Pattison Outdoor Advertising; Primedia Outdoor; Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Billboard, Transit, Street Furniture, Other Products); Application (Outdoor, Indoor); Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructural, Institutional, Other Verticals)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Digital OOH Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2025

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, also known as place-based media, is a visual advertising mode targeting audience when they are in-transit, outdoors or at commercial venues simply waiting. DOOH advertising offers great opportunities for advertisers to market their products and services using digital billboards, promotions and interactive campaigns without the need to waste paper for printed billboards. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital OOH is projected to reach US$27 Billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Digital OOH, accounting for an estimated 32.2% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$8.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period.

Growing commercial display usage in advertising constitutes the chief growth promoting factor for digital OOH market. Technology advancements like enhanced IoT connectivity, AI, beacons and NFC among others led to increased creativity in DOOH industry in the recent years. Also, with stringent laws governing the number of roadside billboards that can be erected in a city, offering digital signs can prove to be a way out for advertisers. For instance, the Highway Beautification Act of 1965 in the US limits the number of new roadside billboards that can be erected, and digital signs in this regard prove to be a way out for advertisers to stimulate growth by helping them increase efficiency and acquire market share from other advertising platforms. Outdoor advertising is currently the dominant segment in the DOOH market, driven by growing outdoor activities of people such as shopping, dining out and travelling. Established advertisement market along with increased penchant for digital technologies among advertisers, marketers and corporate entities attaches strong demand for DOOH in the developed world. As consumers in Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies are following the footsteps of their western counterparts and are quickly migrating from traditional media channels to the attractive digital medium, growth of the digital media marketing industry in these regions is likely to be robust.

The market for Transit Media is forecast to growth the fastest over the analysis period. With people spending most of their time outdoors, transit media has quickly gained popularity among the DOOH advertising agencies. Given the advantages such as high degree of visibility, cost effectiveness and superior flexibility, transit media has emerged as an important advertising medium in the marketing world. Generally perceived as highly suitable for mass promotional medium, transit advertising also comes across as an effective choice for targeting a specific customer profile. More

