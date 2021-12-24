Global Digital Operating Room Vendor Analysis Report 2021: Strengths, Opportunities, Market Positioning

Dec 24, 2021, 12:45 ET
Hospitals are under extreme pressure to reduce costs and become more profitable. Operating rooms (ORs) drive approximately 60% of revenue in the average hospital. The most critical issues entail finding new methods to reduce human error and improve the efficiency and quality of surgical care. Technology is now available to help hospitals reduce surgical risks and maximize their return on OR investments.
The major challenges for digital OR implementation, apart from the obvious cost, include the need for interoperability and robust cybersecurity, and the lack of expert resources. A detailed, comprehensive solution set needs to be formulated: implementation can be in phases, keeping the systems open and interoperable so that additional solutions can be easily integrated.
The analyst believes that the current generation of professionals will soon make up the majority of the global healthcare workforce and deliver the changes that are needed to ensure healthcare system effectiveness.
Technology will transform healthcare delivery, improve patient care, make work more satisfying, and drive value-based care. Vendors today are offering surgical and training solutions, and OR integration systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
- Market Segmentation
2. Overview
- Digital Operating Rooms
- Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
- Brainlab
- CAE Healthcare
- Caresyntax
- Fujifilm
- Fundamental VR
- Getinge
- Immersive Touch
- Intuitive Surgical
- Karl Storz
- Medtronic
- Mentice AB
- Olympus
- Osso VR
- 7D Surgical
- Steris
- Stryker
- Surgical Theater
- Theator IO
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging the report to Empower Key Stakeholders
- Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
- Empowers Investors
- Empowers Customers
- Empowers the Board of Directors
6. Analytics
- Benchmarking Future Growth Potential
