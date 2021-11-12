Global Digital Payments Market to 2027: Coverage of Major Companies Including Visa, Amazon, ACI Worldwide, Wirecard and Apple

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Payments Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Companies Mentioned

ACI Worldwide Inc

Adyen N.V.

Aliant Payment Systems Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

American Express Company

Apple Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Novetti Group Limited

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Stripe Inc.

Total System Services Inc.

Visa Inc.

Wirecard AG

The global digital payments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during 2021-2027.

This report on global digital payments market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global digital payment market by segmenting the market based on components, payment mode, deployment type, end use industry, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the digital payment market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Easy Accessibility to High-Speed Internet

Initiatives for the Promotion of Digital Payments

Entry of Several Payment Service Providers

Market Challenges

Evolving Cyber-Attacks on Digital Payments

Lack of a Standard Legislative Policy

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027



Market by Component

Solutions

Application Program Interface

Payment Gateway

Payment Processing

Payment Security and Fraud Management

Transaction Risk Management

Others

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market by Payment Mode

Bank Cards

Digital Currencies

Digital Wallets

Net Banking

Others

Market by Deployment Type

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market by End Use Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-commerce

Transportation

Others

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nodnk3

