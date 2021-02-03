Global Digital PCR Market (2020 to 2027) - by Treatment Type, Product Type, Application, and End-user

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital PCR Market by Treatment Type, Product Type, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated $398 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,052 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.



Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is a new approach for detection and quantification of nucleic acids that provides a sensitive and reproducible way to measure the amount of DNA or RNA present in a sample. dPCR exhibits high potential in the research (basic research and applied research), clinical diagnostics, forensics, and others similar arenas. dPCR systems are useful for copy number variation, rare sequence detection, mutation detection, miRNA analysis, gene expression analysis, and next-generation sequencing sample quantification.



The global digital polymerase chain reaction market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and increase in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. In addition, advancements in the technique is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of dPCR devices and reimbursement issues are the factors anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in funding for R&D activities is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market players.



The global digital polymerase chain reaction market is segmented into technology, type, application, end user, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and BEAMing digital PCR.

Depending on type, it is fragmented into digital PCR systems, consumables & reagents, and software & services. On the basis of application, it is segregated into research, clinical diagnostics, and forensic & others. As per end user, it is differentiated into pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industries, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and universities & other organizations. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global digital polymerase chain reaction market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., 4basebio AG, Fluidigm Corporation, JN Medsys, Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., Stilla Technologies, Sysmex Corporation, Combinati, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Product launch and acquisition was the most common strategies adopted among key players to expand their product offerings and strengthen their foothold in the global market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer

3.5.1.2. Increase in Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicines

3.5.1.3. Technological Advancements

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High Cost of Dpcr Devices

3.5.2.2. Reimbursement Issues

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in Funding for R&D Activities

3.6. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 on the Digital Pcr Market



Chapter 4: Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market, by Technology

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Droplet Digital Pcr

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Beaming Dpcr

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market, by Product Type

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Consumables & Reagents

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Digital Pcr Systems

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Software & Services

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Research

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Clinical Diagnostics

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Forensic & Others

6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market, by End-user

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

7.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industries

7.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

7.4. Universities & Other Organizations

7.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Operating Business Segments

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.1.5. Business Performance

9.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2.4Basebio AG

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.3. Operating Business Segments

9.2.4. Product Portfolio

9.2.5. Business Performance

9.3. Combinati, Inc.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Company Snapshot

9.3.3. Operating Business Segments

9.3.4. Product Portfolio

9.3.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.4. Fluidigm Corporation

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Company Snapshot

9.4.3. Operating Business Segments

9.4.4. Product Portfolio

9.4.5. Business Performance

9.5. Jn Medsys

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Company Snapshot

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.6. Merck Kgaa

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Company Snapshot

9.6.3. Operating Business Segments

9.6.4. Product Portfolio

9.6.5. Business Performance

9.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.7. Qiagen N. V.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Company Snapshot

9.7.3. Operating Business Segment

9.7.4. Product Portfolio

9.7.5. Business Performance

9.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.8. Sysmex Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Company Snapshot

9.8.3. Operating Business Segments

9.8.4. Product Portfolio

9.8.5. Business Performance

9.9. Stilla Technologies

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Company Snapshot

9.9.3. Product Portfolio

9.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Company Snapshot

9.10.3. Operating Business Segments

9.10.4. Product Portfolio

9.10.5. Business Performance



