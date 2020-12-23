Global Digital Pen Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2030, by Platform Type, Technology and End-User

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pen Market by Platform Type, by Technology, by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Pen Market was valued at USD 448.9 million in 2019, and is anticipated to garner USD 1.54 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2030.



Market Dynamics and Trends



Expansion of the global digital pen market is attributed to the surge in automation and digitization globally, in numerous applications such as educational institutes, business & trade organizations, banking sector, and other industry verticals. Digital pens are easy-to operate and ensure error-proof data collection into digital and cloud storages. Furthermore, increasing internet penetration, high adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), emergence of Internet of Things (IoT), and rise in dependency on smart devices, are anticipated to propel the digital pen market during the forecast period.



However, cost effectiveness and lack of proper implementation of advanced technologies in underdeveloped countries restrict the market growth. Conversely, growing investments by regulatory bodies in building digital infrastructures, specifically in emerging economies, technological adoption in various industry verticals, and emerging concepts of e-learning in the educational sector are creating opportunities in the global digital pen market.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The global digital pen market is segmented based on platform type, technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of platform type, the market is segregated into Android, iOS, and Windows. In terms of technology, the market is fragmented into camera digital pen, accelerometer digital pen, trackball digital pen, and others. Based on end user, the market is divided into BFSI, healthcare, government, IT & telecom, and others. In terms of geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



Geographical Analysis



North America accounts for the major share of global digital pen market and is projected to retain its position in the market during the forecast period due to increasing infusion of digital technologies in main-stream, adoption of digital pen on a large scale in the educational sector, and presence of key players in this region.



The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan. The market in this region is driven by factors such as increasing in per-capita disposable income, growing internet penetration, rising integration of smart devices, and emerging trend of bring-your-own-device at various organizations.



Competitive Landscape



Key players in the market include Apple Inc., Canon Inc., Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd, HP Enterprise Development, Livescribe Inc., Moleskine, NeoLab Convergence, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Wacom, and Xcallibre.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million Usd



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Digital Pen Market, by Platform Type



6. Global Digital Pen Market, by Technology



7. Global Digital Pen Market, by End-user



8. Global Digital Pen Market, by Region



9. Company Profiles

HP Inc.

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Wacom Co. Ltd.

Anoto Group AB

Canon Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG

NeoLAB Convergence Inc.

Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd.

Moleskine S.p.A.

Luidia Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vlikup

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

