Global Digital Phase Shifter Market 2018-2023 - Emerging Application Areas Such as Phased Array Will Further Boost the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Digital Phase Shifter Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital phase shifter market was valued at US$54.351 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 55.64% over the forecast period to reach US$772.565 million by 2023.

Digital phase shifters change the phase of Radio Frequency (RF) and microwave signals while providing no amplitude change. Rising demand of digital phase shifters across various end-user industries such as defense, aerospace, telecom, broadband etc. is the major driving factor that is driving the market growth.

The utilization of digital phase shifters in emerging application areas such as phased array will further boost the market for these devices. The market will grow at an impressive rate primarily due to the introduction of 5G technology that will generate huge demand for digital phase shifters deployment for beamforming. Innovation in the antenna technology for real-world applications will influence the performance of the market in the future.

By Number of bits







By the number of digital bits, the global digital phase shifter market has been segmented into 4-bit, 5-bit, 8-bit digital phase shifters, and others. Others include 10-bit, 12-bit, and 16-bit digital phase shifters that are still in the preliminary stage of their development. The 8-bit digital phase shifter is used in new emerging applications such as phased array and active antenna applications.







By Application







By application, the global digital phase shifter market has been segmented into the phased array, frequency translators, solid state power amplifiers, radar, and electronic warfare and phase cancellation applications. Growing integration of phase shifters in the development of phased array antennas and emergence of new generation smart weapons are expected to boost the market growth.







By End-user







By End-users, the global digital phase shifter market has been segmented into defense, telecommunication, radar and communication, aerospace, and others. Others include weather forecast and broadband and cable TV. The promising emergence of 5G technology and rising expansion of telecommunication infrastructure in emerging countries will together push the digital phase shifter market in the telecommunication sector.







By Geography







Geographically, the global digital phase shifter market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America region. North America dominates the digital phase shifter market and is expected to remain the global leader during the forecast period. This sustained growth is attributed to the commercialization of space exploration and a huge defense budget. It will remain in the limelight owing to the strong presence of US-based companies in the telecommunication sector in terms of trial and deployment of 5G technology.







Key Topics Covered:







1. Introduction







2. Research Methodology







3. Executive Summary







4. Market Dynamics







5. Global Digital Phase Shifter Market By Number Of Bits







6. Global Digital Phase Shifter Market By Applications







7. Global Digital Phase Shifter Market By End User







8. Global Digital Phase Shiftermarket By Geography







9. Competitive Intelligence







10. Company Profiles





Analog Devices, Inc.

MACOM

pSemi Corporation

Qorvo, Inc.,

Planar Monolithics Industries, Inc.

L3 Narda-MITEQ

Pulsar Microwave Corporation

Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Mercury Systems, Inc.

SAGE Millimeter, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jwsn6l/global_digital?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

