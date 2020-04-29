Global Digital Printing Industry
Apr 29, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Printing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Aqueous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.8 Billion by the year 2025, Aqueous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$434.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$383.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aqueous will reach a market size of US$613.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Canon, Inc.
- Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.
- DIC Corporation
- Durst Phototechnik AG
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- Inca Digital Printers Ltd.
- Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Ricoh Co., Ltd.
- Roland DG Corporation
- Sakata INX Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Xerox Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Digital Printing - Market Overview
Importance of Digital Printing in Printing Industry
Digital Printing Complements Traditional Printing Methods
Digital Transformation Opens up New Opportunities
Digital Printing - Opportunity for SMEs
Digital Printing Techniques Meeting Sustainability Goals
Digital Printing - Latest Developments
Bright Future of Digital Printing
Developments within the Digital Inkjet Printing Market
Inkjet Print Head - A Leading Segment
UV-cured Ink - The Largest Ink Market
Tightening Regulation and Technological Change Reshape the
Digital Print Industry
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Print Industry - Select Trends
Digital Printing - Forthcoming Trends
Digital Printing in Packaging Industry
Digital Printing and Packaging Industry
Influence of Digital Printing on Packaging Supply Chain
Opportunities in Digital Textile Printing Industry
Digital Fabric Printing Transforming the Fashion Industry
Adoption of Digital Print Technology in Labeling sector
Technology Advancements in Digital Printing
Innovative Trends in Digital Printing
Innovations in Digital Print Industry
Select Technological Innovations in Digital Printing
High Variable Cost of Digital Textile Printing Equipment -
A Constraining Factor
Advances in Print Quality and Application Versatility
HP Unveils Innovative Solutions for New HP Indigo Printed
Premium-Quality Photo Products
Kornit Digital Announces the Kornit Atlas DTG Printing Platform
Label Impressions Launch Digital Printing Services for HP
Indigo WS6800 Digital Press
GSB Digital Acquires Select Assets of Aldine Printing
DTG2Go Acquires Assets of Silk Screen Ink d/b/a SSI Digital
Print Services
Didit Acquires Print Digital Plus, New York-based Marketing Agency
Bay Cities Acquires High-Speed Single-Pass Bárberan Jetmaster
1750 Digital Printer
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Printing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Digital Printing Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Digital Printing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Aqueous (Ink Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Aqueous (Ink Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Aqueous (Ink Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Solvent (Ink Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Solvent (Ink Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Solvent (Ink Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: UV-Curable (Ink Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: UV-Curable (Ink Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: UV-Curable (Ink Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Latex (Ink Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Latex (Ink Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Latex (Ink Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Dye Sublimation (Ink Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Dye Sublimation (Ink Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Dye Sublimation (Ink Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Inkjet (Print Head Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Inkjet (Print Head Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Inkjet (Print Head Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Laser (Print Head Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Laser (Print Head Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Laser (Print Head Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Plastics (Substrate) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Plastics (Substrate) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Plastics (Substrate) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Textile (Substrate) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Textile (Substrate) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Textile (Substrate) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Ceramics & Glass (Substrate) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Ceramics & Glass (Substrate) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Ceramics & Glass (Substrate) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Paper (Substrate) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Paper (Substrate) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Paper (Substrate) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Printing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
US- Key Trends in Digital Inkjet Printing Technology
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Digital Printing Market in the United States by Ink
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Digital Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Print Head Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Digital Printing Market in the United States by Print
Head Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Digital Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Print Head Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Digital Printing Market in the United States by
Substrate: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Digital Printing Market Share Breakdown
by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Digital Printing Historic Market Review by
Ink Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Digital Printing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Ink Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Print Head Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Digital Printing Historic Market Review by
Print Head Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Digital Printing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Print Head Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Digital Printing Historic Market Review by
Substrate in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Digital Printing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Substrate for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Canada - Select Print Industry Trends
Market Analytics
Table 55: Japanese Market for Digital Printing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ink Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Digital Printing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Ink Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Digital Printing Market Share Analysis by
Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Digital Printing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Print Head Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Digital Printing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Print Head Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Digital Printing Market Share Analysis by
Print Head Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Market for Digital Printing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Substrate for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Digital Printing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Digital Printing Market Share Analysis by
Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Digital Printing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Ink Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Digital Printing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Digital Printing Market by Ink Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Digital Printing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Print Head Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Digital Printing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Print Head Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Digital Printing Market by Print Head Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Digital Printing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Digital Printing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Digital Printing Market by Substrate:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Printing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Digital Printing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Digital Printing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Digital Printing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Digital Printing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Ink Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Digital Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Print Head Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Digital Printing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Print Head Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Digital Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Print Head Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018-2025
Table 83: Digital Printing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Substrate: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Digital Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Digital Printing Market in France by Ink Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French Digital Printing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Digital Printing Market Share Analysis by Ink
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Digital Printing Market in France by Print Head Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: French Digital Printing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Print Head Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Digital Printing Market Share Analysis by
Print Head Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Digital Printing Market in France by Substrate:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Digital Printing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Digital Printing Market Share Analysis by
Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: Digital Printing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Ink Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Digital Printing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Digital Printing Market Share Breakdown by Ink
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Digital Printing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Print Head Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Digital Printing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Print Head Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Digital Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Print Head Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Digital Printing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Digital Printing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Digital Printing Market Share Breakdown by
Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Digital Printing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Ink Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Digital Printing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Digital Printing Market by Ink Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian Digital Printing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Print Head Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Digital Printing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Print Head Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Digital Printing Market by Print Head Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Digital Printing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Substrate for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Digital Printing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Digital Printing Market by Substrate:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Digital Printing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ink Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Digital Printing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Ink Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Digital Printing Market Share
Analysis by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Digital Printing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Print Head
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Digital Printing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Print Head Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Digital Printing Market Share
Analysis by Print Head Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Digital Printing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Substrate for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Digital Printing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Substrate for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Digital Printing Market Share
Analysis by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018-2025
Table 122: Digital Printing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Ink Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Digital Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Print Head Type: 2018-2025
Table 125: Digital Printing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Print Head Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Digital Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Print Head Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Europe Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018-2025
Table 128: Digital Printing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Substrate: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Digital Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Digital Printing Market in Asia-Pacific by Ink Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Digital Printing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Digital Printing Market Share Analysis
by Ink Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Digital Printing Market in Asia-Pacific by Print
Head Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Digital Printing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Print Head Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Digital Printing Market Share Analysis
by Print Head Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Digital Printing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Substrate: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Digital Printing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Substrate: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Digital Printing Market Share Analysis
by Substrate: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Konica Minolta - A Leading Digital Printing Player
Market Analytics
Table 139: Rest of World Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Ink Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of World Digital Printing Historic Market
Review by Ink Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 141: Digital Printing Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Ink Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Rest of World Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Print Head Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Rest of World Digital Printing Historic Market
Review by Print Head Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 144: Digital Printing Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Print Head Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 145: Rest of World Digital Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Substrate: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Rest of World Digital Printing Historic Market
Review by Substrate in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 147: Digital Printing Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CANON
DIC CORPORATION
DAINICHISEIKA COLOR & CHEMICALS MFG.
DURST PHOTOTECHNIK AG
ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING
INCA DIGITAL PRINTERS
MIMAKI ENGINEERING
RICOH
ROLAND DG CORPORATION
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
SAKATA INX CORPORATION
TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS
XEROX CORPORATION
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
FISHER TEXTILES
FLINT GROUP
FUJI XEROX
GLEN RAVEN
HP, INC.
INX INTERNATIONAL INK CO.
KONICA MINOLTA, INC
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
LANDA DIGITAL PRINTING
THE M&R COMPANIES
RICOH USA
SAWGRASS
SCREEN GRAPHIC SOLUTIONS
SPGPRINTS BV
BLUECREST INC.
JONCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
XEIKON NV
ELANDERS AB
ADHESA PLATE MANUFACTURING
AMERICAN-CONNECTICUT RING BINDER
BERRY & HOMER, INC.
DALEMARK INDUSTRIES, INC.
ENHANCE A COLOUR CORPORATION
HSAUSA, LLC
INNOVATIVE DIGITAL SYSTEMS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
