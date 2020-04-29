Global Digital Printing Industry

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Printing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Aqueous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.8 Billion by the year 2025, Aqueous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$434.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$383.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aqueous will reach a market size of US$613.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Canon, Inc.

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Durst Phototechnik AG

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Inca Digital Printers Ltd.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Ricoh Co., Ltd.

Roland DG Corporation

Sakata INX Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

Xerox Corporation









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Digital Printing - Market Overview

Importance of Digital Printing in Printing Industry

Digital Printing Complements Traditional Printing Methods

Digital Transformation Opens up New Opportunities

Digital Printing - Opportunity for SMEs

Digital Printing Techniques Meeting Sustainability Goals

Digital Printing - Latest Developments

Bright Future of Digital Printing

Developments within the Digital Inkjet Printing Market

Inkjet Print Head - A Leading Segment

UV-cured Ink - The Largest Ink Market

Tightening Regulation and Technological Change Reshape the

Digital Print Industry





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Digital Print Industry - Select Trends

Digital Printing - Forthcoming Trends

Digital Printing in Packaging Industry

Digital Printing and Packaging Industry

Influence of Digital Printing on Packaging Supply Chain

Opportunities in Digital Textile Printing Industry

Digital Fabric Printing Transforming the Fashion Industry

Adoption of Digital Print Technology in Labeling sector

Technology Advancements in Digital Printing

Innovative Trends in Digital Printing

Innovations in Digital Print Industry

Select Technological Innovations in Digital Printing

High Variable Cost of Digital Textile Printing Equipment -

A Constraining Factor

Advances in Print Quality and Application Versatility

HP Unveils Innovative Solutions for New HP Indigo Printed

Premium-Quality Photo Products

Kornit Digital Announces the Kornit Atlas DTG Printing Platform

Label Impressions Launch Digital Printing Services for HP

Indigo WS6800 Digital Press

GSB Digital Acquires Select Assets of Aldine Printing

DTG2Go Acquires Assets of Silk Screen Ink d/b/a SSI Digital

Print Services

Didit Acquires Print Digital Plus, New York-based Marketing Agency

Bay Cities Acquires High-Speed Single-Pass Bárberan Jetmaster

1750 Digital Printer





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

