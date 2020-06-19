Global Digital Publishing Market: COVID-19 Implications and Growth (2020-2030)

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2020-2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital publishing market is expected to grow from $44.8 billion in 2019 to about $66.7 billion in 2020 due to an increase in demand for digital publishing as more number of people are staying at home for self-quarantine/lockdown. More amount of digital services are being consumed for entertainment as well as knowledge gaining with the help of digital publishing content such as news, articles, journals and others. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $59.9 billion at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2023.

Consumers are increasingly using internet-based set-top boxes for high quality video-content and audio-content. The global android set-top boxes market size is expected to reach $695.9 million by 2025 from $172.5 million in 2018 according to market analysis. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to completely shut down analog TV transmission by 2023 and recommended introduction of digital broadcast transmission. The rising adoption of Android STBs with integration of OTT apps in place of analog TVs is further expected to drive the digital publishing market.

Increasing digitization of books and educational information is contributing to the growth of digital publishing market. The threat from open educational resources and alternative textbook sources is one of the biggest challenges faced by digital publishing market.

The global digital publishing market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the digital publishing market in 2019.

Report Scope

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider digital publishing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The digital publishing market section of the report gives context. It compares the digital publishing market with other segments of the digital publishing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, digital publishing indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Digital Publishing Market Characteristics



3. Digital Publishing Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Digital Publishing Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Digital Publishing Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Digital Publishing Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Digital Publishing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Text Content

Video Content

Audio Content

4.2. Global Digital Publishing Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Scientific, Technical, and Medical (STM)

Legal and Business

4.3. Global Digital Publishing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Smart Phones

Laptops

PCs

Others

5. Digital Publishing Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Digital Publishing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Digital Publishing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Thomson Reuters Corp.

RELX Group PLC

Adobe Inc.

Xerox Corp.

Apple Inc.

Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH

Amazon.com Inc.

Netflix Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Alphabet Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Cengage Learning Inc.

Bloomberg L.P.

John Wiley & Sons

Wolters Kluwer

Cambridge University Press

Press Google Play

Oxford University Press

Press Conde Nast International Ltd.

Dow Jones & Co. Inc.

Lexware

Springer Science+Business Media

Socitie des Editions Francis Lefebvre

Aquafadas

Yudu

Magplus

Quark

Pagesuite

Hachette Livre

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

