Global Digital Radiography Strategic Business Report 2016-2018 to 2024 - DR Installations Gain Momentum Worldwide

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018

The "Digital Radiography - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.







This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Radiography in US$ Thousand. The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments: Direct Digital Radiography, and Computed Radiography.







The report profiles 49 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Agfa HealthCare NV ( Belgium )

) Air Techniques, Inc. ( USA )

) Analogic Corporation ( USA )

) Canon, Inc. ( Japan )

) Carestream Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) GE Healthcare (UK)

Hologic, Inc. ( USA )

) Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. ( Canada )

) Konica Minolta, Inc. ( Japan )

) Philips Healthcare ( USA )

) Sectra AB ( Sweden )

) Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Suni Medical Imaging, Inc. ( USA )

) Swissray International, Inc. ( USA )

) Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan )

) Trixell S.A.S. ( France )

) Varex Imaging Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Direct Radiography (DR)



Computed Radiography







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Digital Radiography - An Important Landmark in Medical Imaging



Market Challenges



Digital Radiography Market: A Bird's Eye View



Current and Future Analysis



Developed Countries Dominate the Market



Developing Markets Drive Future Market Growth



DR Installations Gain Momentum Worldwide



DR Procedural Volume on the Rise



Computed Radiography Sustains Growth



FDA Approval of DR Systems Supports Market Expansion



A List of Select FDA-Cleared DR Systems: 2015-2018



Importance of PACS in Driving DR Deployment



Companies Focus on Development of DRs with Improved Efficiency and Workflow



Minimizing Radiation Exposure Remains a Prime Area of Focus



Analytics Drive Improved Performance



Focus on Better Battery Life and Durability



Mobile Radiography Grows in Demand



Select Mobile Digital Radiography Models from Vendors



DR Technology Gains Ground in Point-of-Care Setting



Wireless and Retrofit Flat Panel Detectors Drive Gains



Industry Witnesses Rise in Development of Improved Detector Technologies



Growth in Adoption of Digital Radiography in Orthopedic Procedures



Digital Imaging Increases Penetration in Dental Imaging



Longterm Growth Drivers



Aging Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities



Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induce Momentum in the DR Market



Government Support Aids Growth of DR Systems







3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



A Primer



Limitations of Traditional/Analog Detectors



Digital Radiography: Definition



Digital X-Ray Systems Vis--Vis Analog X-Ray Systems: A Comparison



Types of Digital Radiography



Computed Radiography



Direct Radiography (DR)



Computed Radiography Vis--Vis Digital Radiography: A Comparison



Tools for Superior Image Capture



Digital Detectors



Flat Panel Detectors



CCD (Charge-Coupled Devices)







4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







4.2 Product Launches/Introductions



Konica Minolta Introduces the KDR Primary Digital Radiography System



Vieworks Unveils New Flat Panel Detectors



Air Techniques to Introduce ScanX Swift View DR System



Fujifilm India Introduces the EP CORSA 15/32 DR System



Shimadzu Unveils new MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version Digital Mobile X-ray System



Canon Upgrades Lineup of CXDI Digital Radiography Detectors



FUJIFILM Medical Systems Unveils New Suite of Digital Radiography (DR) Solutions



Royal Philips Introduces ProxiDiagnost N90 DXR DRF System



FUJIFILM Medical Unveils FDR Go PLUS Version Portable DR System



Air Techniques Introduces ScanX Intraoral View DR System



Canon U.S.A. and Virtual Imaging Launch CXDI DR Detectors



FUJIFILM Medical Unveils New of Digital Radiography Solutions



Suni Medical Imaging Introduces the SuniPanQ Imaging System



Fujifilm Introduces Mobile Digital Radiography Solutions



Trivitron Introduces Ultisys Digital Radiography System



Konica Introduces AeroDR Fine Digital Radiography System



Canon U.S.A. and Virtual Imaging Introduce Latest Range of DR solutions



FUJIFILM Medical Unveil FDR AQRO1 DR system



Canon U.S.A. and Virtual Imaging Launch New DR Product Range



Teledyne DALSA Introduces Go-Scan Portable Digital Radiography Systems



Shimadzu Releases MX7 Version Mobile Digital Radiographic System







4.3 Recent Industry Activity



Agfa Installs DR 600 DR X-ray Rooms at Hove Polyclinic



Agfa Partners with VMI Technologies to Start Digital X-Ray Production in Brazil



Agfa's DR 800 Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance



Philips Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance to market ProxiDiagnost N90 DR System



Canon Medical Systems Acquires DelftHold BV



Canon DR and RadPRO SOLTUS Mobile Digital X-Ray System Bag U.S. Military Cybersecurity Certification



Franciscan Health Enters into Agreement with Carestream Health for Room-Based and Portable Digital X-ray Systems



Samsung Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for GC70 DR system



IDC Receives FDA Approval for Innovative DR Imaging Devices



Rayence Co. Acquires Osko Digital X-ray Solutions



Varian Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance to Market Nexus DR



Siemens Healthcare Adopts New Name Siemens Healthineers







5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nzcr42/global_digital?w=5

