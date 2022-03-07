Global Digital Rights Management Market to 2030 - by Application, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical and Region

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Rights Management Market by Application, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital rights management (DRM) includes the processes, policies, and technologies that organizations use to control how content creators' use and share digital assets.

An essential part of DRM is digital asset management (DAM) that is how a business organizes, stores, retrieves, and shares content in its asset library. Digital assets are typically associated with a license that defines terms and duration of use. Organizations need to know if they currently have the rights to use an asset and understand how and where they are allowed to publish it.



Factors such as growing need for copyright protection policies for digital intellectual properties coupled with rising corporate need to protect their data stands out as one of the major factor that is driving the market growth. However, limited control over the customer data and complexities associated with digital rights management is mainly restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing penetration of digital devices that has led in growing data volume and rising demand for OTT content delivery is anticipated to have a lucrative effect on the market.



Global digital rights management market is primarily categorized on the basis of application, enterprise size, industry vertical and region. Based on applications, the market is segmented into mobile content, mobile gaming, video-on-demand and others. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI healthcare, printing and publication education, television and film and others. Major regions considered within the market study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



Major companies operating within the market are Adobe, Apple Inc., Dell Inc., DivX, LLC, Fasoo, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEXTLABS INC., Oracle Corporation, and Sony Corporation.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the digital rights management market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of digital rights management market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the digital rights management market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Need of copyright protection policies for digital IPs

3.3.1.2. Corporate needs to protect their data

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Limited control over the content that customers pay for

3.3.2.2. Costly fees and complexity of DRMs

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Increasing penetration of digital devices and growing data volumes

3.3.3.2. Rising demands for OTT content delivery

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on the digital rights management market

3.4.1. Impact on market size

3.4.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.4.3. Economic impact

3.4.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact.

3.4.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: DIGITAL RIGHTS MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.2. Mobile content

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Mobile gaming

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Video-on-demand

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: DIGITAL RIGHTS MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Small and medium enterprise

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Large enterprise

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: DIGITAL RIGHTS MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. Overview

6.2. BFSI

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Healthcare

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Printing and publication education

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Television and film

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: DIGITAL RIGHTS MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Key player positioning analysis, 2020

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Competitive dashboard



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ADOBE

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. R&D Expenditure

9.1.7. Business performance

9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. APPLE INC.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. R&D Expenditure

9.2.7. Business performance

9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. DELL INC.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. R&D Expenditure

9.3.6. Business performance

9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. DIVX, LLC.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. FASOO

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. R&D Expenditure

9.6.7. Business performance

9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. R&D expenditure

9.7.7. Business performance

9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. NEXTLABS INC.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. ORACLE CORPORATION

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. R&D expenditure

9.9.7. Business performance

9.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. SONY GROUP CORPORATION

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio

9.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bl1cvv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets