Global Digital Signage Market 2018-2022 - Introduction of SOC Technology, Innovations in Display Technology & Big Data Analytics and AI in Digital Signage Gaining Momentum
17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Digital Signage Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital signage market to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Digital Signage Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of digital signage products including hardware, services, and software across several end-user industries.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors. One of the key uses of digital signage is to create engaging consumer experiences, in turn, gaining attention of various service sector industries including transportation, education, healthcare, and others.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing innovations in display technology. Manufacturers of display systems are providing enhanced display technologies for digital signage solutions, in turn, boosting the growth of the market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the improper digital signage implementation which can hamper the connect between the consumer and the company, with consumers being confused by improper information provided.
Key vendors
- AU Optronics
- Daktronics
- HP
- Panasonic
- Samsung Electronics
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- QSR and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Education - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Software - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of SOC technology
- Innovations in display technology
- Big data analytics and AI in digital signage
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitor landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lfv4xl/global_digital?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article