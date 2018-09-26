Global Digital Signage Market 2018-2022 - Introduction of SOC Technology, Innovations in Display Technology & Big Data Analytics and AI in Digital Signage Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Sept 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Digital Signage Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital signage market to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Digital Signage Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of digital signage products including hardware, services, and software across several end-user industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors. One of the key uses of digital signage is to create engaging consumer experiences, in turn, gaining attention of various service sector industries including transportation, education, healthcare, and others.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing innovations in display technology. Manufacturers of display systems are providing enhanced display technologies for digital signage solutions, in turn, boosting the growth of the market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the improper digital signage implementation which can hamper the connect between the consumer and the company, with consumers being confused by improper information provided.

Key vendors

AU Optronics

Daktronics

HP

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Retail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

QSR and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Education - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Software - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of SOC technology

Innovations in display technology

Big data analytics and AI in digital signage

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitor landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

