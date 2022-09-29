Global Digital Signature Market to Grow at 30% Annually Through 2028

Sep 29, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Signature Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global digital signature market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global digital signature market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 30% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on digital signature market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.
The report on digital signature market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global digital signature market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global digital signature market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Growing demand from end user industries
- Rising number of smartphones and other devices
2) Restraints
- Inconsistencies among different techniques of digital signature generation
3) Opportunities
- Emergence of new technologies such as blockchain
Research Methodology
A) Primary Research
The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include
1. Key Opinion Leaders
2. Internal and External subject matter experts
3. Professionals and participants from the industry
1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review
2. Product/brand/marketing managers
3. CXO level executives
4. Regional/zonal/country managers
5. Vice President level executives.
B) Secondary Research
Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.
1. Company reports and publications
2. Government/institutional publications
3. Trade and associations journals
4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.
5. Websites and publications by research agencies
Segment Covered
The global digital signature market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, and industry vertical.
The Global Digital Signature Market by Component
- Hardware
- Software
The Global Digital Signature Market by Deployment Model
- On-premises
- Cloud
The Global Digital Signature Market by Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Education
- Human Resource
- IT & Telecommunication
- Government
- Healthcare & Life Science
- Real Estate
- Others
Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include
- IdenTrust, Inc.
- Kofax Inc
- Entrust Datacard Corporation
- Secured Signing Limited
- Ascertia
- Adobe Systems, Inc
- DocuSign
- RPost Technologies
- Gemalto N.V.
- and Signix, Inc
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the digital signature market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the digital signature market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global digital signature market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Digital Signature Market Overview
4. Digital Signature Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Digital Signature Market by Component
6. Global Digital Signature Market by Deployment Model
7. Global Digital Signature Market by Industry Vertical
8. Global Digital Signature Market by Region 2022-2028
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
