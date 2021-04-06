Global Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market Trends & Forecasts, 2021-2030 - Product Discovery and Development / Validation and Regulatory Submissions / Distribution and Marketing

DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market by Content, Purpose, Type of Biomarker, Therapeutic Area, Business Model, and by Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of digital solutions for biomarkers (either commercialized or under development) in the healthcare industry, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

In the current pandemic scenario, medical professionals are trying to identify digital biomarkers that can facilitate the successful screening/diagnosis of COVID-19 patients, remotely. For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has tasked physIQ with developing and validating an algorithm, which can use existing wearable biosensor-derived analytics (generated by the company's pinpointIQT cloud platform) to discover a novel digital biomarker for COVID-19 associated decompensation.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunity for digital solutions for biomarkers developers over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

Currently, several successful start-ups claim to be involved in designing and developing the necessary software/hardware solutions for the abovementioned purposes. Most of these companies have also received significant capital investments to support their respective product development initiatives.

One of the primary challenges encountered by innovators in this market is related to regulatory review. Digital biomarkers are subjected to the same level of regulatory scrutiny as their traditional counterparts. Moreover, there is an evident need for a systematic approach to assess the quality and utility of digitized renderings of biological events, in order to gauge their safety and efficacy in informing health-related decision making.

Despite existing challenges, this niche, but emerging domain, is expected to evolve complementary to digital therapeutics, with pioneers in the field poised to benefit from the first-to-market advantage. Given the recent rise in partnership activity in this field, and the growing demand for remote diagnostic and therapeutic solutions (mostly influenced by the pandemic), we believe that the digital biomarkers market is likely to grow at a healthy pace over the next decade.

An overview of the current market landscape of digital solutions for biomarkers, including information on current status (approved, marketed, USFDA submission, research and development, proof-of-concept, and discovery), content of solution (combination offering of software application/gaming solution + AI support or device or personal coach, and standalone software/gaming solution ), purpose of solution (diagnosis, early screening, monitoring and predictive insights), type of biomarker (cognitive, idiosyncratic, molecular, neurophysiological, physiological, respiratory, vocal, and others ), target indication(s), therapeutic area(s), target population, and prescription requirement. In addition, it highlights the companies engaged in developing digital solutions for biomarkers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, type of business model used (B2B and B2C) and location of headquarters.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1 Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Digital Biomarkers

3.2.1 Classification of Digital Biomarkers

3.2.2 Key Advantages and Limitations

3.3. Digital Biomarker-related Product Development and Commercialization Path

3.3.1. Product Discovery and Development

3.3.2. Validation and Regulatory Submissions

3.3.3. Distribution and Marketing

3.4. Prevalent Trends Related to Digital Biomarkers

3.4.1. Emerging Focus Areas

3.4.2. Key Historical Trends

3.4.3. Geographical Activity

4 . MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers: Developer Landscape

4.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Digital Solutions for Biomarker

4.5. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers: Information on Additional Players

5. KEY INSIGHTS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. 4D Bubble Analysis: Analysis by Portfolio Strength, Type of Biomarker and Company Size

5.3. Grid Representation: Analysis by Current Status, Content of Solution and Therapeutic Area

5.4. Treemap Representation: Analysis by Therapeutic Area and Company Size

5.5. World Map Representation: Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.6. Current and Future Market Landscape Trends Analysis

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Acculi Labs

6.3. Canary Health Technologies

6.4. Empatica

6.5 IXICO

6.6. Kinsa

6.7. Progentec Diagnostics

6.8. Vocalis Health

7. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Key Parameters and Methodology

7.3. Product Competitiveness Analysis

7.3.1. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Idiosyncratic Biomarkers

7.3.2. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Physiological Biomarkers

7.3.3. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Vocal Biomarkers

7.3.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Other Biomarkers

8. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Global Events Related to Digital Biomarkers

9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Types of Funding

9.3. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers: Funding and Investment Analysis

9.4 Concluding Remarks

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations

11. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Digital Biomarker-related Initiatives of Big Pharma Players

11.4. Benchmark Analysis of Big Pharmaceutical Players

12. MARKET FORECAST

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

12.3. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market, 2021-2030

12.4. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Distribution by Content of Solution

12.5. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Distribution by Purpose of Solution

12.6. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Distribution by Type of Biomarker

12.7. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

12.8. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Distribution by Business Model

12.9. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions

13. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR BIOMARKERS MARKET

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market

13.3. Current Opinions and Key Initiatives of Key Players

13.4. Recuperative Strategies for Developer Businesses

14. CONCLUSION

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Takeaways

15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Tilak Healthcare

15.3. Vocalis Health

16. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

17. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION

