Global Digital Storage Devices Market to 2024: HDDs Confront Growing Threat of Substitution by SSDs
The "Digital Storage Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Storage Devices in Million Units by the following Category/Segments:
- Hard Disk Drive
- Solid State Drive
- Optical Disc (Blu-Ray, DVD, & CD)
- Flash Drive (USB Flash Memory Drive, & Others).
The report profiles 71 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Intel Corporation
- Kingmax Technology, Inc.
- Kingston Technology Corporation
- LaCie S.A.S
- LenovoEMC
- Lexar
- Lite-On Storage
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Nexsan, Inc.
- PNY Technologies, Inc.
- RITEK Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- SanDisk Corporation
- Seagate Technology plc
- SK hynix
- Sony Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Transcend Information, Inc.
- Verbatim Americas, LLC
- Western Digital Technologies, Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
Solid State Drives (SSDs)
Optical Media Storage Devices
CDs
Digital Video/Versatile Disc (DVD)
Blu-Ray Disks
Flash Drive
USB Flash Drives
Memory Cards
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Digital Data Explosion Throws the Spotlight on Efficient, Fast and Reliable Storage Solutions
Why Data Storage is an Indispensable IT Need?
Explosive Growth in Data Creation Drives Demand for Digital Storage Devices
Developed Regions Lead Digital Storage Device Sales, Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Changing Trends in the Data Storage Space: A Glance at Major Developments
Product Innovations Trigger Upgrades & Generate Replacement Demand Opportunities
Innovations in Data Storage Industry: A Review
First Generation Digital Storage Devices in Terminal Decline
Archiving Needs Mandated by IT & Government Data Storage Regulations Spur Storage Needs
Media & Entertainment Industry: Rising Importance of High Capacity, High Performance Storage Technologies
Healthcare & Government Sectors: Lucrative Opportunities for Storage Devices Market
Hard Disk Drives (HDDs): Rising Threat of Alternative Storage Technologies Impacts Market Growth
Enterprise: Providing Growth Opportunity for HDDs Amidst Declining Sales
Proliferation of Cloud Storage Services Drives Demand for Capacity-Optimized HDDs
Growing Data Center Traffic Augurs Well for HDDs in Storage Servers
Rising Popularity of NAS Technologies Spurs Demand for NAS HDDs
High-End NAS With All Flash & Hybrid Storage Arrays Witness Robust Demand
Solid-State Storage Media: The Next Generation of Storage
SSD Market: Poised for Strong Future Growth
SATA Leads the SSD Market by Interface
Internal SSDs Lead the SSD Market, External SSDs Growing in Popularity
SSDs Continue to Find Acceptance in Enterprise and Client Segments
Asia-Pacific Poised to Grow Rapidly in the Global SSD Market
HDDs Confront Growing Threat of Substitution by SSDs
NAND Supply Scenario: Implications for the SSD Market
Flash-based SSDs: A Popular Type of SSDs
Blu-Ray Discs Rise in Popularity At the Expense of DVDs
Cost Savings: A Sharp Edged Benefit Driving the Uptake of Blu-ray
Niche Applications for Blu-Ray Storage in IT Environment
USB Flash Drives Usher in the Era of Smart Storage
USB 3.0 Gears Up for Upward Growth
USB 3.0 Flash Drives Make the Cut in Storage Market
USB 3.0 High-Bandwidth Storage Devices - A Major Draw
Robust Sales of Mobile Phones & Increased Mobile Data Usage Drives Demand for Flash & Memory Cards
Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market: Rising Sales of Mobile Devices Present Favorable Prospects
SD Association Introduces New SD Interfaces
Universal Flash Storage Devices Market: An Overview
Wi-Fi Enabled Flash Storage Make the Cut
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Digital Storage Devices: A Definition
Types of Digital Storage Devices
Optical Media Storage Devices
CDs
Digital Video/Versatile Disc (DVD)
DVD Formats
DVD-ROM
DVD-RAM
DVD-RW and DVD+RW
DVD-R
DVD+R9
DVD-RW DL
Blu-Ray Disks
Types of Blu-Ray Discs
Blu-Ray Format
Blu-ray Recordable (BD-R)
Blu-ray ReWritable (BD-RE)
Blu-ray ROM
Major End-Use Markets
Consumer Electronics
HD Television Recording
HD Video Distribution
HD Camcorder Archiving
PC and PC Peripheral
Mass Data Storage
Digital Asset Management and Professional Storage
A Comparison of Blu-ray and DVD Features
Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
Solid State Drives (SSDs)
USB Flash Drives
Features & Benefits
Disadvantages
Issues with Data Fragmentation
Quality Control Issues
Others
Memory Cards
Challenges
Storage Issues
Short Life of Digital Storage Media
Media Obsolescence - A Major Challenge
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
HDD Market: A Highly Concentrated Marketplace
SSD Market: Intensely Competitive Conditions
Flash Memory Devices Market
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Samsung Unveils Samsung Portable SSD X5 for External Storage Solutions
Western Digital Launches Ultrastar DC SS530 SAS SSD
Toshiba Unveils Novel SSDs Deploying 96-Layer, 3D Flash Memory
Transcend Introduces Redesigned JetDrive 855/850 PCIe NVMe SSD
Seagate Launches Game Drive for Xbox SSD
Kingston Digital Rolls Out UV500 Range of SSDs
Western Digital Launches WD Purple microSD Card
Samsung Releases Samsung PRO Endurance microSDHC/microSDXC card
Kingston Unveils A1000 PCIe NVMe SSD Integrating 3D NAND Technology
Transcend Releases 500S and 300S Series of SD and microSD cards
Toshiba Launches New Product Line of NVM Express and SATA Data Center SSDs
Kingston Digital Unveils Range of Canvas Flash Memory Cards
Intel Unveils SSD DC P4510 Series for Data Center Applications
Samsung Launches 860 PRO and 860 EVO Solid State Drives
Micron Introduces Micron 5200 series of SATA SSDs
Transcend Launches Industrial-Grade 3D TLC NAND Flash Memory SSDs
Western Digital Introduces New SSD and USB Flash Drive Solutions
Seagate Introduces Portable Hard Drive and SSD Storage Solutions
Transcend Releases Portable JetDrive 825 Thunderbolt PCIe SSD for Mac Computers
Sony Unveils Three USB Flash Drives Made-in-India
Seagate Introduces Novel Storage Devices in New Zealand
Toshiba Launches 2TB NVMe SSD
Intel Unveils 750GB Intel Optane SSD DC P4800 XSeries
Intel Introduces Intel Optane SSD 900P Series for Desktop PC and Workstation Users
Western Digital Launches 400GB* SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS -I card
Kingston Releases Bolt DataTraveler Duo USB for Apple iPhone and iPad
Transcend Releases JetDrive 820 PCIe Gen 3.0 SSD for Mac Computers
Samsung Unveils Portable SSD T5 Deployed with 64 Layer V-NAND Technology
Toshiba Launches SG6 Series of SATA Client SSDs
Toshiba Unveils TR200 SATA SSD Series for Retail Market
Intel Introduces Intel 3D NAND SSD DC P4500 and DC P4600 for Data Centers
Western Digital Rolls Out iNAND 7250A Embedded Flash Drive
Transcend Introduces Industrial-Grade SSD430
Western Digital Launches WD Portable My Passport SSD
KINGMAX Introduces SDXC/microSDXC Speed Class 3 Memory Card
Transcend Introduces MTE850 PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 SSD
Kingston Digital Releases UHS-I Speed Class 3 (U3) microSD Flash Card
Western Digital Introduces 256GB* Sandisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
StorCentric to Take Over Nexsan and Drobo
Toshiba Memory Develops 96-layer BiCS FLASH3D Flash Memory
Toshiba Memory to Build Fabrication Facility for BiCS FLASH in Kitakami City
Micron and Intel Produce 3D NAND Flash Memory Device
Intel to Terminate Flash Memory Partnership with Micron
Toshiba Divests Memory Chip Business
Samsung Commences Mass Production 512 GB Embedded eUFS Solution
Longsys Takes Over Lexar Brand from Micron Technology
Mobiveil Joins Hands with Crossbar to Integrate ReRAM in SSDs
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analysis by Segment
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Outlook for USB 3.0 Devices - A Mixed Bag
Continued Demand for Flash Drives Augurs Well for the Chip Market
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
Market Analysis
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Asian Countries Drive Future Growth in HDD and Flash Drives Markets
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
SSD Market in China: Positive Growth Outlook
China Leads Worldwide Production of USB Flash Drives
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
SSD Market in India: A Niche Yet High Growth Segment
Consumer Storage Flash Memory Market: Stable Growth Outlook
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Thailand
Large Manufacturers Shift HDD Production to Thailand
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 71 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 84)
- The United States (38)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (6)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (35)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vsd5v9/global_digital?w=5
Share this article