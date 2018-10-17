Global Digital Storage Devices Market to 2024: HDDs Confront Growing Threat of Substitution by SSDs

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Digital Storage Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Storage Devices in Million Units by the following Category/Segments:

Hard Disk Drive

Solid State Drive

Optical Disc (Blu-Ray, DVD, & CD)

Flash Drive (USB Flash Memory Drive, & Others).

The report profiles 71 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Intel Corporation

Kingmax Technology, Inc.

Kingston Technology Corporation

LaCie S.A.S

LenovoEMC

Lexar

Lite-On Storage

Micron Technology, Inc.

Nexsan, Inc.

PNY Technologies, Inc.

RITEK Corporation

Samsung Electronics

SanDisk Corporation

Seagate Technology plc

SK hynix

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Transcend Information, Inc.

Verbatim Americas, LLC

Western Digital Technologies, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

Solid State Drives (SSDs)

Optical Media Storage Devices

CDs

Digital Video/Versatile Disc (DVD)

Blu-Ray Disks

Flash Drive

USB Flash Drives

Memory Cards



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Digital Data Explosion Throws the Spotlight on Efficient, Fast and Reliable Storage Solutions

Why Data Storage is an Indispensable IT Need?

Explosive Growth in Data Creation Drives Demand for Digital Storage Devices

Developed Regions Lead Digital Storage Device Sales, Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Changing Trends in the Data Storage Space: A Glance at Major Developments

Product Innovations Trigger Upgrades & Generate Replacement Demand Opportunities

Innovations in Data Storage Industry: A Review

First Generation Digital Storage Devices in Terminal Decline

Archiving Needs Mandated by IT & Government Data Storage Regulations Spur Storage Needs

Media & Entertainment Industry: Rising Importance of High Capacity, High Performance Storage Technologies

Healthcare & Government Sectors: Lucrative Opportunities for Storage Devices Market

Hard Disk Drives (HDDs): Rising Threat of Alternative Storage Technologies Impacts Market Growth

Enterprise: Providing Growth Opportunity for HDDs Amidst Declining Sales

Proliferation of Cloud Storage Services Drives Demand for Capacity-Optimized HDDs

Growing Data Center Traffic Augurs Well for HDDs in Storage Servers

Rising Popularity of NAS Technologies Spurs Demand for NAS HDDs

High-End NAS With All Flash & Hybrid Storage Arrays Witness Robust Demand

Solid-State Storage Media: The Next Generation of Storage

SSD Market: Poised for Strong Future Growth

SATA Leads the SSD Market by Interface

Internal SSDs Lead the SSD Market, External SSDs Growing in Popularity

SSDs Continue to Find Acceptance in Enterprise and Client Segments

Asia-Pacific Poised to Grow Rapidly in the Global SSD Market

HDDs Confront Growing Threat of Substitution by SSDs

NAND Supply Scenario: Implications for the SSD Market

Flash-based SSDs: A Popular Type of SSDs

Blu-Ray Discs Rise in Popularity At the Expense of DVDs

Cost Savings: A Sharp Edged Benefit Driving the Uptake of Blu-ray

Niche Applications for Blu-Ray Storage in IT Environment

USB Flash Drives Usher in the Era of Smart Storage

USB 3.0 Gears Up for Upward Growth

USB 3.0 Flash Drives Make the Cut in Storage Market

USB 3.0 High-Bandwidth Storage Devices - A Major Draw

Robust Sales of Mobile Phones & Increased Mobile Data Usage Drives Demand for Flash & Memory Cards

Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market: Rising Sales of Mobile Devices Present Favorable Prospects

SD Association Introduces New SD Interfaces

Universal Flash Storage Devices Market: An Overview

Wi-Fi Enabled Flash Storage Make the Cut



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Digital Storage Devices: A Definition

Types of Digital Storage Devices

Optical Media Storage Devices

CDs

Digital Video/Versatile Disc (DVD)

DVD Formats

DVD-ROM

DVD-RAM

DVD-RW and DVD+RW

DVD-R

DVD+R9

DVD-RW DL

Blu-Ray Disks

Types of Blu-Ray Discs

Blu-Ray Format

Blu-ray Recordable (BD-R)

Blu-ray ReWritable (BD-RE)

Blu-ray ROM

Major End-Use Markets

Consumer Electronics

HD Television Recording

HD Video Distribution

HD Camcorder Archiving

PC and PC Peripheral

Mass Data Storage

Digital Asset Management and Professional Storage

A Comparison of Blu-ray and DVD Features

Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

Solid State Drives (SSDs)

USB Flash Drives

Features & Benefits

Disadvantages

Issues with Data Fragmentation

Quality Control Issues

Others

Memory Cards

Challenges

Storage Issues

Short Life of Digital Storage Media

Media Obsolescence - A Major Challenge



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

HDD Market: A Highly Concentrated Marketplace

SSD Market: Intensely Competitive Conditions

Flash Memory Devices Market



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Samsung Unveils Samsung Portable SSD X5 for External Storage Solutions

Western Digital Launches Ultrastar DC SS530 SAS SSD

Toshiba Unveils Novel SSDs Deploying 96-Layer, 3D Flash Memory

Transcend Introduces Redesigned JetDrive 855/850 PCIe NVMe SSD

Seagate Launches Game Drive for Xbox SSD

Kingston Digital Rolls Out UV500 Range of SSDs

Western Digital Launches WD Purple microSD Card

Samsung Releases Samsung PRO Endurance microSDHC/microSDXC card

Kingston Unveils A1000 PCIe NVMe SSD Integrating 3D NAND Technology

Transcend Releases 500S and 300S Series of SD and microSD cards

Toshiba Launches New Product Line of NVM Express and SATA Data Center SSDs

Kingston Digital Unveils Range of Canvas Flash Memory Cards

Intel Unveils SSD DC P4510 Series for Data Center Applications

Samsung Launches 860 PRO and 860 EVO Solid State Drives

Micron Introduces Micron 5200 series of SATA SSDs

Transcend Launches Industrial-Grade 3D TLC NAND Flash Memory SSDs

Western Digital Introduces New SSD and USB Flash Drive Solutions

Seagate Introduces Portable Hard Drive and SSD Storage Solutions

Transcend Releases Portable JetDrive 825 Thunderbolt PCIe SSD for Mac Computers

Sony Unveils Three USB Flash Drives Made-in-India

Seagate Introduces Novel Storage Devices in New Zealand

Toshiba Launches 2TB NVMe SSD

Intel Unveils 750GB Intel Optane SSD DC P4800 XSeries

Intel Introduces Intel Optane SSD 900P Series for Desktop PC and Workstation Users

Western Digital Launches 400GB* SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS -I card

Kingston Releases Bolt DataTraveler Duo USB for Apple iPhone and iPad

Transcend Releases JetDrive 820 PCIe Gen 3.0 SSD for Mac Computers

Samsung Unveils Portable SSD T5 Deployed with 64 Layer V-NAND Technology

Toshiba Launches SG6 Series of SATA Client SSDs

Toshiba Unveils TR200 SATA SSD Series for Retail Market

Intel Introduces Intel 3D NAND SSD DC P4500 and DC P4600 for Data Centers

Western Digital Rolls Out iNAND 7250A Embedded Flash Drive

Transcend Introduces Industrial-Grade SSD430

Western Digital Launches WD Portable My Passport SSD

KINGMAX Introduces SDXC/microSDXC Speed Class 3 Memory Card

Transcend Introduces MTE850 PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 SSD

Kingston Digital Releases UHS-I Speed Class 3 (U3) microSD Flash Card

Western Digital Introduces 256GB* Sandisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

StorCentric to Take Over Nexsan and Drobo

Toshiba Memory Develops 96-layer BiCS FLASH3D Flash Memory

Toshiba Memory to Build Fabrication Facility for BiCS FLASH in Kitakami City

Micron and Intel Produce 3D NAND Flash Memory Device

Intel to Terminate Flash Memory Partnership with Micron

Toshiba Divests Memory Chip Business

Samsung Commences Mass Production 512 GB Embedded eUFS Solution

Longsys Takes Over Lexar Brand from Micron Technology

Mobiveil Joins Hands with Crossbar to Integrate ReRAM in SSDs



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Analysis by Segment



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Outlook for USB 3.0 Devices - A Mixed Bag

Continued Demand for Flash Drives Augurs Well for the Chip Market

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

Market Analysis



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Asian Countries Drive Future Growth in HDD and Flash Drives Markets

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

SSD Market in China: Positive Growth Outlook

China Leads Worldwide Production of USB Flash Drives

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

SSD Market in India: A Niche Yet High Growth Segment

Consumer Storage Flash Memory Market: Stable Growth Outlook

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Thailand

Large Manufacturers Shift HDD Production to Thailand

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 71 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 84)



The United States (38)

(38) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (6)

(6) France (1)

(1) Germany (2)

(2) The United Kingdom (2)

(2) Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (35)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vsd5v9/global_digital?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

