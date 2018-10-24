Global Digital Strategies and Best Practice in Loyalty Programmes, 2018 Report with Loyalty Leader and MNO Case Studies

DUBLIN, Oct 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Digital Strategies and Best Practice in Loyalty Programmes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the use of digital approaches within loyalty programmes designed to influence these kinds of behaviours. It looks at digital components within successful loyalty schemes and determines potential learnings for operators considering, or re-evaluating, their own loyalty initiatives.

High levels of mobile penetration in mature mobile markets have led to reduced rates of growth in terms of subscriber numbers for market participants. This coupled with the rise of customer power and consumer value-seeking trends, means that MNOs are under pressure to secure their existing subscriber bases.

To this end, operators have made customer experience (CEX) improvement a core focus for digital transformation, to ensure that customers have fewer reasons to leave the MNO. However, they should also consider what can be done to encourage desirable behaviours from these customers going forward (e.g. increased tenure, advocacy, basket size).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview



2 Introduction

2.1 Background to the Report

2.2 Report Content

2.3 Currency and Conversions

2.4 Further Questions and Feedback



3 Steps to Loyalty

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Customer First Strategy

3.3 Customer Experience

3.4 Increased Customer Engagement



4 Considerations for Loyalty Initiatives

4.1 What Behaviours to Reward

4.2 Emotional Aspects of Loyalty

4.3 Type and Structure of Rewards

4.4 Total Cost of Loyalty Transaction

4.4.1 Threshold Factors

4.4.2 Monetary Cost

4.4.3 Effort

4.4.4 Risk

4.5 Digital Mechanisms

4.5.1 Introduction

4.5.2 Digital Engagement

4.5.3 Data-based and Personalised

4.5.4 Blockchain

4.6 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)



5 Case Studies of Loyalty Leaders

5.1 Amazon

5.2 Recreational Equipment Inc

5.3 Starbucks



6 MNO Case Studies

6.1 Verizon, USA

6.2 Reliance Jio Infocomm, India

6.3 Three, UK



7 Findings and Conclusions



8 Recommendations



