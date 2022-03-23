Global Digital Textile Printing Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 392

Companies: 36 - Players covered include Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd.; Colorjet Group; DuPont ; Durst Phototechnik AG; DyStar Group; Electronics For Imaging, Inc. ; Hollanders Printing Systems B.V.; Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co., Ltd.; Huntsman International LLC ; Kiian Digital, Brand of JK Group; Konica Minolta, Inc.; Kornit Digital Ltd.; Marabu GmbH & Co. KG; Sawgrass Technologies, Inc.; Sensient Colors UK Ltd.; SPGPrints B.V.; Trendvision Technology ( Zhuhai ) Co., Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Printing Process (Roll to Roll, DTG); Ink Type (Sublimation, Reactive, Pigment, Other Ink Types); Application (Textiles & Decor, Direct to Garment, Industrial, Soft Signage)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Digital Textile Printing Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

Digital textile printing refers to the technique of printing designs on the fabric through a computer system, using modified or specialized inkjet technology. Digital textile printing is an easy-to-use technique and is similar to designing and printing on a paper. Digital printing technology offers innovative designs such as effects of shadow, vibration, shimmering, reflection, optical, netting, translucent, blurring, superimposing, and layering. The user-friendly printing technology facilitates designers to create products without any aid from textile designers. Digital printing techniques facilitate manufacturers to perform digital sampling and access design options prior to engraving. Digital printing also facilitates re-adjustment of traditional printing design in order to enhance it. Applications of digital printing technology include fabric-based posters of actors, hoardings and banners for advertising, flags and a number of other applications. Digital printing benefits from its eco-friendly attribute, due to lesser consumption of dyes and water. Digital printing is also convenient for service providers as the technology offers support for experimentation, prototyping, customization, in addition to its use in small run printing. The increasing replacement of flat screen printing machines with digital technology is driven by the latter's similar production speeds as well as coloration costs. Growth is also driven by digital printing technology's ability to address technical limitations that are encountered in conventional printing applications, and its use in small-volume productions involving varied designs, which proves to be inefficient in the case of traditional printing.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Textile Printing estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period. Roll to Roll, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DTG segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The roll to roll printing process market accounts for the biggest market share within the digital textile printing market in regards to the printing process type and is expected to witness strong growth. The printing process type, also referred as direct-to-fabric printing, involves direct printing on a fabric roll. The process is mostly utilized in soft signage, textile and decor, as well as industrial applications. In textile and decor, the process is used in home textile, linens, upholstery, drapery, ties, scarves, bags, footwear, sportswear, interior decor, and clothes, among others.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $367.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $396.9 Million by 2026

The Digital Textile Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$367.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$396.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 11% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

The market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand pertaining to sustainable printing; faster adaptability and reduced time span of fashion designs; advertising and garment industries witnessing an increased demand in regards to digital textile printing; population growth; increasing purchasing capacity decreased per unit printing cost along with digital printers; as well as new technologies being developed in the textile industry. Other factors expected to further fuel the growth of the digital textile printing market include increased per capita disposable income within developing countries, increase in commercial branding and advertisements, short run lengths, launch of new designs, as well as rapidly changing fashion trends in regards to new printed garments. Additionally, textile printing is increasingly used in automotive interior decoration and vehicle wrapping, thereby boosting market growth within the automotive sector. Also, technological innovations that include 3D printing and hotmelt printing pertaining to textile application are likely to provide new market growth opportunities in the near future. Textile printing companies face tremendous pressure in regards to time to market, faster sampling, efficiency, increasing the print speeds, design, and flexibility. Digital textile printing used for printing on fabric is likely to enable companies in achieving the goals.

Digitally-printed textiles currently accounts for a very small portion of the overall printed textile market. However, easy financing availability, low cost, increased productivity, and reducing ink costs are anticipated to boost the growth in the digital printing market. For past several decades, digital printing for the graphics, industrial, décor, and fashion industries, have been largely restricted to short-run printing and sampling. However, recent advancements in inkjet technology has led these industries to address the growing demand for innovative designs and environmentally-responsible output, as well as the requirement for improving supply chain operations. In addition, in recent years, there have been significant developments in digital printing technology that have led to improvements in productivity. Moreover, there has been a rapid growth in the use of sublimation and continuous innovation in pigment and dispersion inks, which would aid PSPs in meeting the escalating demand. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.